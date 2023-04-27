Morning Notes

Mosque Parking Mess Discussed — “The mosque has hired personnel to augment volunteers helping those attending services to find legal parking close by. But the efforts apparently are not enough, as the Green Valley neighborhood is faced with congestion issues during Friday prayer services and the Islamic faith’s holiday periods. One proposal floated over the past few weeks was to provide off-site parking and a shuttle service.” [Gazette Leader]
Firefighters Endorse Challenger for Prosecutor — “Today, the Arlington Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association, Local 2800 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, endorsed Josh Katcher for Commonwealth’s Attorney of Arlington County and the City of Falls Church.” [Twitter]
Chamber Alarmed by Court Ruling — “The Chamber is extremely concerned that any municipal and county ordinances approved in virtual public hearings before July 2021 now face legal uncertainty. The Arlington Chamber formed a coalition with other local and regional chambers of commerce and business organizations to express our shared concern to Governor Youngkin and to General Assembly leaders urging them to act to contain the consequences of these rules.” [Arlington Chamber of Commerce, PDF]
New YHS Basketball Coach — “There probably won’t be much transition time or learning curve needed for the new head boys varsity basketball coach who was announced April 25 at Yorktown High School. Joe Keimig, 36, was hired by the Patriots and brings plenty of experience as a head coach.” [Gazette Leader]
‘Human Library’ Event This Weekend — “Each of us has a story to tell. Why not share that story at the library? Arlington County’s Central Library is hosting a Human Library event on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Human Library aims to create a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between those who wish to share and those who wish to listen and respectfully engage. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered.” [WUSA 9]
More Offices, Jobs Coming to Ballston — “Jamestown, a design-focused real estate investment and management firm, today announced a wave of new office leasing at Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use retail, dining, and office development in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood. The three deals, which total nearly 30,000 square feet, will add to the dynamic workplace environment at the property and bring new career opportunities to the neighborhood.” [Press Release]
Detroit-Style Pizzeria Opening Near Arlington — “Jet’s Pizza, a fast-growing purveyor of Detroit-style pies, will open its first Greater Washington location a couple blocks from Potomac Yard in Alexandria. The Sterling Heights, Michigan-based company has inked a lease to replace the shuttered Auburn Cleaners at 6 E. Glebe Road, the company confirmed to the Washington Business Journal. The future store is listed on the Jet’s Pizza website, minus the address, and is expected to open later this year. A specific opening date is not yet available.” [Washington Business Journal]
It’s Thursday — Cloudy with periods of sun and a chance of light rain. Mild. High of 67 and low of 49. Sunrise at 6:15 am and sunset at 7:56 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
