Rollover crash closes Route 50 during evening rush hour

The intersection of Route 50 and Park Drive was shut down for part of yesterday’s evening rush hour after a serious crash.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Scanner traffic suggests that only one vehicle — a gray SUV, which came to rest on the driver’s side — was involved. The driver was trapped in the SUV after the crash.
Firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle and safely remove the driver, who was initially reported to be unconscious but was alert once rescuers arrived. The driver was then taken via ambulance to a local trauma center.
In addition to shutting down the busy commuter route for an extended period of time, the crash uprooted a road sign at the intersection.
A resident who lives nearby noted that this intersection has seen numerous crashes over the years.
“Lots of accidents at that intersection,” said Michael Thomas, who lives a block or two away. “Lots of inebriated drivers departing from Outback Steakhouse. They (and others) make right turns on red from Park onto Route 50 despite the signed prohibition. And people on Route 50 drive too fast and run red lights.”
Thomas said firefighters cut open the roof the the SUV, a Toyota RAV4, to remove the driver. It was “hard to tell” what caused the crash, he said.
A crowd of local resident gathered as the rescue operation took place. The intersection reopened by 7:45 p.m., according to Arlington Alert.
New: All lanes of Route 50W is shut at N. Park due to a crash. One person reported trapped in an overturned vehicle. @ArlingtonVaPD & @ArlingtonVaFD on scene.@ARLnowDOTcom @WTOPtraffic #traffic #vatraffic #safety @CordellTraffic @SafetyVid pic.twitter.com/HxIfJSXS86
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) April 26, 2023
The intersection of Route 50 and Park Drive was reconfigured several years ago in an attempt to improve safety.
Shortly after the rollover crash, another notable wreck was reported elsewhere in Arlington. A driver rear-ended an ART bus near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Courthouse Road.
New: And another Arlington crash. This one is on EB Columbia Pike at Courthouse Rd. ART bus rear ended. @ArlingtonVaFD & @ArlingtonVaPD on scene. @ARLnowDOTcom @WTOPtraffic @SafetyVid @CordellTraffic #traffic #vatraffic #safety pic.twitter.com/1ZV60Bzw8S
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) April 26, 2023
