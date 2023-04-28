JUST IN: Arlington man charged with killing infant

A 29-year-old Arlington man has been charged in the death of a three-month-old girl last fall.

Jerard Hargrove is charged with homicide and child abuse after a medical examiner this month determined that the child died from a blow to the head.

The child died in the hospital on Oct. 8, 2022, after being found unresponsive at a residence in the Columbia Forest neighborhood a month earlier, on Sept. 1. The medical examiner’s finding brings the number of homicides in Arlington last year to two.

More, below, from an Arlington County police press release.