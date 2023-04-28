Listing of the Day: 1401 N. Oak Street #308

Address: 1401 N. Oak Street #308
Neighborhood: The Weslie — Rosslyn
Type: 3 BR, 2 (+1 half) BA condo — 2,060 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,249,000
Open House: Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m.
Noteworthy: Stunning 3 BR/2.5 BA two-level condo in The Weslie
Refined design, elegance and space await in this over 2,000 sq. ft 3 BR/2.5 BA two-level home in Rosslyn’s The Weslie. Enjoy open views of the Netherlands Carillon and Potomac River from your 12.5 ft floor-to-ceiling windows plus sliding glass doors onto an expansive 20 ft. terrace in a park-like setting.
The newly remodeled top to bottom gourmet-kitchen features quartz counters, high-end cabinetry and SS appliances, designed to maximize space and storage. Open dining/kitchen to living room with soaring ceilings, over 13 ft tall, and dramatic overhead lighting. Powder room, laundry and primary bedroom with en-suite complete the main level living. Primary suite includes newly installed double-vanity with quartz counter, high-end lighting and spacious walk-in closet.
Up the sweeping curved staircase to the top level, you will find two spacious bedrooms, both freshly painted with brand new light fixtures. One includes refinished built-ins, perfect for an office, if preferred. Full upstairs bathroom just updated to include new quartz-topped vanity and lighting. Recently installed Carrara marble floors throughout add to the luxurious feel of the home.
One assigned garage space #28 and storage unit #31 convey. Condo amenities include full-service front desk concierge, renovated lobby, fitness center/community room and access to a large rooftop terrace with incomparable views of the D.C. monuments and skyline. Host your friends for the 4th of July fireworks with special privileges for this 3rd floor unit!
The Weslie is ideally located blocks from the Rosslyn Metro, 1-mile to Georgetown, direct/quick access via the Roosevelt Bridge to D.C., straight-shot 5+ minute drive to Reagan National. Iwo Jima is blocks away, as is access to nearby bike/jogging/hiking trails. Innovation ES/Dorothy Hamm MS/Yorktown HS.
Listed by:
Liz Lord — Compass Real Estate
571-331-9213
[email protected]
www.arlvahomes.com
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8713 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 41 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $220,000 while the most expensive was…
The lawsuit filed in Arlington County Circuit Court last week against Missing Middle housing comes at a conspicuous time for land-use litigation. Shortly after the County Board approved 2-6 unit…
Explore a diverse range of artistic mediums at the 9th Annual Arlington Festival of the Arts this weekend. More than one hundred local and national artists will present a sparkling…
