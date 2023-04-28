Listing of the Day: 1401 N. Oak Street #308

Address: 1401 N. Oak Street #308

Neighborhood: The Weslie — Rosslyn

Type: 3 BR, 2 (+1 half) BA condo — 2,060 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,249,000

Open House: Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m.

Noteworthy: Stunning 3 BR/2.5 BA two-level condo in The Weslie

Refined design, elegance and space await in this over 2,000 sq. ft 3 BR/2.5 BA two-level home in Rosslyn’s The Weslie. Enjoy open views of the Netherlands Carillon and Potomac River from your 12.5 ft floor-to-ceiling windows plus sliding glass doors onto an expansive 20 ft. terrace in a park-like setting.

The newly remodeled top to bottom gourmet-kitchen features quartz counters, high-end cabinetry and SS appliances, designed to maximize space and storage. Open dining/kitchen to living room with soaring ceilings, over 13 ft tall, and dramatic overhead lighting. Powder room, laundry and primary bedroom with en-suite complete the main level living. Primary suite includes newly installed double-vanity with quartz counter, high-end lighting and spacious walk-in closet.

Up the sweeping curved staircase to the top level, you will find two spacious bedrooms, both freshly painted with brand new light fixtures. One includes refinished built-ins, perfect for an office, if preferred. Full upstairs bathroom just updated to include new quartz-topped vanity and lighting. Recently installed Carrara marble floors throughout add to the luxurious feel of the home.

One assigned garage space #28 and storage unit #31 convey. Condo amenities include full-service front desk concierge, renovated lobby, fitness center/community room and access to a large rooftop terrace with incomparable views of the D.C. monuments and skyline. Host your friends for the 4th of July fireworks with special privileges for this 3rd floor unit!

The Weslie is ideally located blocks from the Rosslyn Metro, 1-mile to Georgetown, direct/quick access via the Roosevelt Bridge to D.C., straight-shot 5+ minute drive to Reagan National. Iwo Jima is blocks away, as is access to nearby bike/jogging/hiking trails. Innovation ES/Dorothy Hamm MS/Yorktown HS.

