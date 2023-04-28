Morning Notes

Large Comcast Outage — Updated at 8 a.m. — As of last night, numerous readers were reporting a widespread Comcast outage in parts of Arlington, particularly south Arlington. The outage started Thursday afternoon. Service has been restored this morning, per Comcast. “Services have been restored and the cause was a third-party trenching company that cut through our underground fiber,” a spokesperson told ARLnow. “We apologize to those impacted.” [Twitter]
Rotary Club Awards Students, Teacher — “The Arlington Rotary Club awarded college scholarships totaling $18,000 to two Arlington students at its annual education fund banquet. At the April 20 banquet, Mikey Samayoa also was honored as the club’s Key School ‘Educator of the Year’ for 2022-2023. Samayoa, a fourth-grade teacher in Key School-Escuela Key’s bilingual elementary-school program, worked with families to help them register for the Arlington recreation soccer program.” [Patch]
‘Pink in the Park’ This Weekend — The rescheduled date for National Landing’s Pink in the Park event is this Sunday. Weather may again be a factor, with rain in the forecast. [Eventbrite]
It’s Friday — Rain throughout much of the day. Cool. High of 57 and low of 55. Sunrise at 6:14 am and sunset at 7:57 pm. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Emma K Alexandria
Recent Stories
Stunning 3 Br/2.5 Ba two-level condo in The Weslie
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8713 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 41 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $220,000 while the most expensive was…
The lawsuit filed in Arlington County Circuit Court last week against Missing Middle housing comes at a conspicuous time for land-use litigation. Shortly after the County Board approved 2-6 unit…
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve
“Whistle Down the Wind”
The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”