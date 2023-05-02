Woman slapped, stabbed and robbed near Key Bridge in Rosslyn last night

A woman walking near the entrance to the Key Bridge in Rosslyn last night was assaulted, stabbed and then robbed.
Police were dispatched just before 9 p.m., after a 911 caller reported a woman being attacked near some bushes at the Arlington end of the bridge. Arriving officers reported that she had been stabbed and requested medics.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the female victim was walking in the area when the male suspect approached from behind, slapped her buttocks, knocked her to the ground and stabbed her, resulting in lacerations,” Arlington County police said this morning in a crime report.
“The suspect then stole the victim’s backpack and fled the scene on foot,” the crime report continues. “The victim was treated on scene by medics before being transported to an area hospital for injuries considered non-life threatening.”
The stab wound was described as a “superficial” injury to the upper back and shoulder, according to scanner traffic. The suspect reportedly fled down the hill in the direction of the GW Parkway, but police were unable to locate him.
“The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20’s, approximately 6’0” tall and wearing all black,” the crime report said. “A search of the area for the suspect yielded negative results. The investigation is ongoing.”
WOMAN STABBED — on the Arlington Co side of the Key Bridge. Police responded just before 9 p.m. for a report of a man attacking a woman in the bushes. They found her stabbed. Circumstances are unclear. Police are trying to determine what happened now. @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/yQmxGZ7j3Z
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) May 2, 2023
