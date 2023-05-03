Small Business Focus: National Small Business Week

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
By Alex Held
National Small Business Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of small businesses to our economy and to our communities. From April 30 to May 6, we recognize the hard work and dedication of small business owners and entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our local economy.
This week is an opportunity to shine a light on the challenges faced by small businesses and to provide resources and support to help them thrive.
For Arlington small business owners, BizLaunch, Arlington’s small business and entrepreneur center, has been providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with tools and resources to thrive since 2001. Since its inception over 20 years ago, BizLaunch has helped more than 75,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses in Arlington and throughout the Washington metro area.
BizLaunch provides numerous tools and resources for entrepreneurs and small businesses such as:
- One-on-One Counseling
- Marketing and Promotional Support
- Free Business Intelligence
- Innovative Workshops and Webinars
- Robust Business Coaching and Technology Services through ReLaunch
“Small businesses are what make Arlington unique and a great place to live. If our small businesses are successful, then so is our community,” says Tara Palacios, Director BizLaunch.
Small businesses have three upcoming events taking place in May, allowing them to network with their peers and connect with new customers. Check out our events calendar for a list of upcoming programs.
National Small Business Week is also a time to discover new businesses in your community. Through our Open Rewards Program, shoppers can get 5% in cash back rewards for every purchase made at Arlington small businesses. More than 900 businesses are currently listed on the platform, and more are being added every day.
This National Small Business Week let’s celebrate and recognize the contributions small businesses make to Arlington’s economy. For more information about BizLaunch visit: www.bizlaunch.org, or schedule your one-on-one consultation today.
