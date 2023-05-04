Morning Notes

Rappelling Down Hotel for Good Cause — “More than 70 brave individuals will cruise down the exterior facade of the 14-story Hilton Arlington National Landing on May 5 at the ’14 Stories of New Hope’ fundraiser for New Hope Housing. The Alexandria-based nonprofit aims to wipe out homelessness in Northern Virginia by providing shelter, housing and an array of support services.” [Arlington Magazine]
Forum on Governance Change Proposal — “Proponents of changing aspects of Arlington’s 90-year-old governance structure may get an inkling of what’s politically and logistically feasible, and what is not, at an upcoming forum. The Arlington County Civic Federation’s Task Force in Governance and Election Reform – acronym ‘TiGER’ – will host the gathering on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library.” [Gazette Leader]
Mechanical Bull Coming to Ballston Bar — “Break out your sun hats and seersuckers, it’s time to GIDDY UP for a good cause at Quincy Hall. Join us this Saturday, May 6th for a day of Kentucky Derby celebrations: MECHANICAL BULL RIDES starting right after Kentucky Derby (around 7pm).” [Instagram]
Clement Lauds Fairfax County — “‘Why can’t Arlington be more like Fairfax County?’ is not a phrase one hears too often in the corridors of power across Arlington.But in at least one case, a County Board candidate believes Arlington officials should have followed their Fairfax counterparts this year. Audrey Clement, making her latest bid for County Board as an independent, on May 1 criticized the incumbent Arlington County Board for gouging taxpayers by not reducing the real-estate-tax rate” as Fairfax did, by 1.5 cents per $100. [Gazette Leader]
Cristol Staying Here Miffs Some in Tysons — “Saddened to hear that our new chief cheerleader for #Tysons VA @kcristol
says: ‘And even after the transition, I’ll keep the title I’ve always valued most: Arlingtonian.’ Yikes! Don’t Tysonians deserve better?” [Twitter]
Green Valley Takes the Stage — “If the names Friendly Cab, Funshine Preschool, Veterans Memorial YMCA, Richard Walker Shoes, Naomi’s TV, Chinn’s Funeral Home, Mamie Brown’s Friendly Beauty School and Majestic Barber Shop don’t ring a bell, they will after you’ve attended a performance of ‘From Nauck to Green Valley: Transforming a Community.’ Encore Stage & Studio’s new student-devised original play looks at the history of one of Arlington’s historically African-American communities.” [Gazette Leader]
Warner Intros Social Media Bill — “U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined 27 colleagues in introducing the Kids Online Safety Act, comprehensive bipartisan legislation to protect children online. The Kids Online Safety Act provides young people and parents with the tools, safeguards, and transparency they need to protect against online harms.” [Press Release]
It’s Thursday — Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 62 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:07 am and sunset at 8:03 pm. [Weather.gov]
