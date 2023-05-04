Summer starts Sunday for seasoned suburban farmers markets

This Sunday, May 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Fairlington Farmers Market opens for its summer season with a full array of locally grown farm fruits and vegetables, spring bedding plants, baked goods, flowers, and coffee.

Sunday, May 7 is also the day that the Westover Farmers Market shifts to its summer hours of 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fairlington Community Center — 3308 S. Stafford Street

Nestled on the back patio of the Fairlington Community Center, the Fairlington Farmers Market returns for its 9th season with fresh, local produce, grass-fed meats, seafood, eggs, cheese, coffee, pastries and breads, salads, and delicious ready to eat or heat prepared foods, including vegan and vegetarian options.

The Fairlington Farmers Market is open every Sunday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through November 19, at the Fairlington Community Center at 3308 S. Stafford St. Parking is available on S. Utah St., S. 32nd Rd., in the community center lot, or along Quaker Lane.

​Pre-ordering is available for many vendors for pick up at their booths. New vendors this year include Baguette Republic, Pasta Ilgatto, and Qualia Coffee. As a community-run farmers market, they always welcome volunteers and anyone needing service hours. The volunteer sign up is here.

Opening day will include a visit from the Arlington Art Truck, which will be bringing its current exhibit, Count Your Joys. Arlington artist Heloisa Escudero invites you to her colorful outdoor installation designed for relaxing and reflection as you count the things that bring joy to your life. Then, select a magnet signifying your number of joys and place it on the outside of the Arlington Art Truck. You will see the Arlington Art Truck light up with magnets creating a collage of all the joys we have in Arlington!

See the Fairlington Farmer Market website for info about our location and vendors. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current market offerings.

Westover Library Plaza — 1644 N McKinley Road

Summer officially begins on May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon with the annual switch to summer hours of the Westover Farmers Market. Now in its 11th season, this beloved neighborhood farmers market continues to grow! Thirty-six vendors are approved for this year’s market. Five new vendors have been added to the Cardinal School entrance of the market off of 18th Street N.

Westover Farmers Market has a broad variety of local seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, line-caught fish, pastured meat, goat cheeses, roasted nuts, sweet and savory baked goods, fresh pasta, bacon, donuts, coffee, and market-made authentic paella. Once you’re there, grab a freshly made juice and a croissant, or a coffee and a donut, and kick back with the live music and great neighborhood vibe.

The Westover community has supported this year-round farmers market every Sunday through rain, sun and snow. The new playground at the adjacent Cardinal ElementarySchool makes it doubly attractive to bring the whole family to the market. Find our market map for viewing or download here.

New vendors in the summer market this year:

Great Harvest Bread Company — Premium whole wheat flour, milled on-site in the vendor’s Burke, Virginia bakery and blended with ingredients from nature, like yeast, salt and local honey — no chemical or additives. The result is a range of rich, moist hearty breads that taste simply amazing! Great Harvest will also bring granola, pancake mixes, scones, cookies, muffins, croutons and dog treats!

Memi’s Company — Ready to heat, gourmet, gluten-free meals such as kielbasa fried rice, chorizo paella, and quiches.

Pickle Factory — Pickles are back at Westover! Check out the variety of fresh-cut dill pickles such as sweet bread and butter, mini dill chips, whole kosher spears, jalapeño, habanero, sour, etc. Sold in pint sizes.

Pleitez Produce Farm — Located in Northern Neck, our newest produce vendor at Westover has been growing vegetables for farmers markets since 2002. Spread over 80 acres and 9 greenhouses, Pleitez Produce Farm is an experienced family owned and operating farm.

Uncle Ping’s Street Food — Owner-chef, Steven Chang brings his Taiwanese hand-rolled dumplings to us for the first time this season. Offerings include fresh dumplings such as pork with cabbage, chicken noodle and spinach, along with his Taiwanese braised pork shoulder meals and open face sandwiches that you can enjoy at home or at the market.

Ward’s Family Farm — From their West Virginia farm, the Ward family raises Berkshire pigs, chickens, turkeys, and chicken eggs. All naturally grown, top quality meats, all hormone and antibiotic free.

Follow on Facebook and Instagram for market updates and day-of-market offerings.