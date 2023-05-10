ACPD: Man stuck phone under woman’s dress on mall escalator

Police are looking for a man who stuck a phone under a woman’s dress as she rode an escalator in Pentagon City.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Pentagon City mall.

The woman told police that she believes the man was trying to film her. She yelled at him and he ran off before officers arrived.

“At approximately 10:25 p.m. on May 9, police were dispatched to the report of suspicious circumstances,” Arlington County police said in today’s crime report. “Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim was riding an escalator when she observed the [unknown] suspect holding a phone under her dress.”

“The victim confronted the suspect and he ran from the area,” ACPD said. “Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspect yielding negative results.”