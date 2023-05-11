Play where the pros play!

Join the Washington Commanders and DC Fray for the Burgundy & Gold Bowl Flag Football Tournament at FedExField on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
Additionally, we’ll have NFL Combine drills and lawn games. After you tear it up on the field, enjoy food trucks, a DJ and drinks in the Touchdown Club.
Each registration includes a ticket to a 2023 Commanders home game!
Sign-up as a team or free agent by Friday!
Recent Stories
This past week saw 57 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $180,000 while the most expensive was…
Arlington is poised to buy two warehouses used by a dog-boarding facility in order to expand Jennie Dean Park. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is set to approve an…
Two races, each taking place Saturday morning, will close streets in parts of Arlington this weekend. Runners will be lining up for the 2023 Arlington Science Focus School 5K (and…
This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Laura Lorenzo, Esq., practicing…
Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023-The Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Dorst MediaWorks, known for its video production and social-media marketing, has opened a office in West Africa, according to Creative Director Steve Dorst.
“The result is we will be able to provide more cost-effective, local services to our international development, humanitarian, and private-sector clients,” said Dorst.
Dorst made his first documentary in Africa in 2006 (“Volcanic Sprint” in Cameroon) and says he “jumps” at opportunities to work on the continent. (Watch: “Dorst MediaWorks in Africa”: https://vimeo.com/showcase/5692056)
The initiative started with a friendship. “Last year, I was on a shoot in Benin,” said Dorst. “My counterpart was local producer Teddy Attila. I was impressed at his charisma and commitment to craft. We hit it off exceptionally well.”
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking forward to a creative, fun, and safe summer at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington! Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
MoCA’s camps will be offered either at MoCA Arlington or Marymount University’s main campus. Campers at MoCA may even get the chance to tour the museum’s galleries and create works inspired by what they see. Campers at Marymount University will get to create art in the collegiate fine art and ceramic studios.
Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
The NCE 2022-23 season concludes with a concert of masterworks by the great European composers. The featured work will be the sublime Piano Quintet in A Major by Antonin Dvorak, a composition which features a string quartet paired with a
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30PM-7:00PM.
Handling a lifetime’s worth of possessions when contemplating a move can be daunting. Every great endeavor