Play where the pros play!

Join the Washington Commanders and DC Fray for the Burgundy & Gold Bowl Flag Football Tournament at FedExField on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Additionally, we’ll have NFL Combine drills and lawn games. After you tear it up on the field, enjoy food trucks, a DJ and drinks in the Touchdown Club.

Each registration includes a ticket to a 2023 Commanders home game!

Sign-up as a team or free agent by Friday!