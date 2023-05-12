Morning Notes

APS Mulling Grading Policy Change — “Arlington Public Schools in Virginia is proposing a plan that would enable middle and high school students to retake or redo certain assignments and reduce the weight that homework has on a student’s overall grade… And, assignments turned in after the due date but before the end of a teaching unit would have to be accepted for credit, though a student may still be penalized up to 10% for the late submission.” [WTOP]

Garage is Hidden Art Gallery — “On a quiet residential street in Arlington, Va., one garage is not like the others… while its neighbors might house minivans and power tools, on a gray December afternoon the door to this one, which is not really a garage at all, opens to reveal a cross-shaped plywood table set, as if for a meal, with brightly colored wares.” [New York Times]

Unhealthy Air Warning — “…AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY MAY 12 2023… The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Friday for Northern Virginia. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.” [National Weather Service]

Cyclist Struck Last Night — “Scanner: Police and medics on scene of a cyclist struck at N. Moore Street and 19th Street in Rosslyn. Cyclist suffered a head injury and is being taken to a trauma center. Driver reportedly remained on scene.” [Twitter]

Nonprofit Celebrates College-Bound Students — “AHC Inc.’s College and Career Readiness (CCR) program hosted its college signing day on May 5 – where students announced their college plans and showcased new T-shirts for their chosen colleges. This year, the CCR program included 37 high school seniors and 32 juniors from lower-income homes. The students received acceptance from 156 out of the 257 schools they applied to and $13.3 million in gift aid and scholarships.” [Press Release]

Arlington Housing Remains Hot — “Home-buyer enthusiasm in Arlington remains highest in the metropolitan region even if many sellers are sitting out the market, according to new data, and continued to strengthen as the spring buying season rolled on.” [Gazette Leader]

Video of Wrong-way Driver — “Wrong way driver: A STATter911 reader spotted this yesterday at 8:45 pm on the ramp from Rt 110N to Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn, VA. Driver made left turn from N. Arlington Ridge Rd. down wrong side.” [Twitter]

Wakefield Lax Improves — “Whatever the reasons, the 2023 season has been the most successful ever for the Wakefield Warriors in boys lacrosse. The high-school team finished with a 7-8 overall record. The seven wins are the team’s most in a single season in program history, and six more than each of the last three seasons.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]