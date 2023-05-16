Morning Notes

Current Prosecutors Back Boss — “In the heated Democratic primary contest for commonwealth’s attorney for Arlington and Falls Church, former prosecutor Josh Katcher has accused incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of mismanaging the office, leading to the departure of many attorneys and creating an environment where the office is falling short of implementing her criminal justice reform agenda. But top prosecutors who work in Dehghani-Tafti’s office contend she has assembled a strong group of attorneys who are turning Arlington into a model for what reform prosecution should look like.” [Patch]
Pickleball Meeting Next Week — “Next stop in the contentious battle over pickleball facilities in Arlington? A community meeting set for May 23. The event, to start at 7 p.m., will be held at ground zero of the pickleball wars: Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. South).” [Gazette Leader]
Crash Leads to Wounding Charge — “The victims were inside their vehicle and stopped at a red light when the suspect pulled alongside them and attempted to engage them in conversation. When the light changed, the victims accelerated and the suspect allegedly struck their vehicle with his before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect, located him and took him into custody. [The suspect], 65, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding.” [ACPD]
School Board Mulls Scheduling Plan — “In what could be the most contentious issue, Durán plans to maintain a significant number of days to accommodate a wider array of religious holidays. While some have praised the effort, others – including teachers – have been critical, saying the extra days off dotted throughout the school year make it more difficult to gain the kind of academic traction that require five-day weeks.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. [Weather.gov]
This a pre-market offering of a luxury home in the Discovery ES District
Thomas Peters and his wife Natalie found the perfect home in Arlington — one that already had an elevator that Thomas would need to get around in his wheelchair. It…
A 23-year-old Minnesota woman is facing a pair of charges after police say she drunkenly threw a bottle at a passing car. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday)…
From Discovery to Done with Divorce
From Discovery to Done with Divorce® workshop supports those who are in the early stages of divorce or pre-planning.
This in-person workshop will cover the ins and outs of where and how to get started when you are going through
“Zoya” Book Launch
Come join a local Arlingtonian, Alexandra Pugachevsky, at the launch of her first book in English, “Zoya”.
“Zoya” is a coming of age story with a twist. An ordinary 12-year-old girl, who lives in the 1980s Moscow, Zoya one day