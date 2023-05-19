Morning Notes

NAACP Grant for More Trees — “Today the local branch of the oldest and largest civil rights organization in America announced a $60,000 charitable contribution to EcoAction Arlington, which was founded in 1978 and whose mission focuses on encouraging environmentally-friendly behaviors, ensuring environmental justice, and addressing the climate crisis. The NAACP selected EcoAction Arlington through a strategic grant and partnership from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” [Press Release]

Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign — “As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the Arlington County Police Department is again partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind motorists about the importance of seat belt use. The high-visibility Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which coincides with the busy travel season, runs from May 22 through June 4, 2023.” [ACPD]

Costs Rise for Project Near Rosslyn — “The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing now expects to spend 14 percent more in hard construction costs; 19 percent more for soft construction costs; and a whopping 100 percent more in financing costs than previously estimated in its plan to create a new 12-story apartment property at 1300 North Pierce St.” [Gazette Leader]

Single-Family Home Prices Up — “The high fever has to break eventually – right? – but for now, there seems no upper limit on sales price of single-family homes in Arlington. The average price of the 74 single-family properties that went to closing in April rose 8 percent year-over-year to $1.455 million even as other segments of the market declined.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Battle Over Traditional Latin Mass — “In the months after Traditionis Custodes was issued, many priests and families personally pleaded with Cardinal Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. and Bishop Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington not to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass. Parishioners warned of dire spiritual and financial consequences and destruction of parish communities. I authored an open letter that received over 2500 signatures from Catholics in Arlington Diocese.” [Catholic Herald – UK]

