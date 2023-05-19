Morning Notes

NAACP Grant for More Trees — “Today the local branch of the oldest and largest civil rights organization in America announced a $60,000 charitable contribution to EcoAction Arlington, which was founded in 1978 and whose mission focuses on encouraging environmentally-friendly behaviors, ensuring environmental justice, and addressing the climate crisis. The NAACP selected EcoAction Arlington through a strategic grant and partnership from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” [Press Release]
Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign — “As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the Arlington County Police Department is again partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind motorists about the importance of seat belt use. The high-visibility Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which coincides with the busy travel season, runs from May 22 through June 4, 2023.” [ACPD]
Costs Rise for Project Near Rosslyn — “The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing now expects to spend 14 percent more in hard construction costs; 19 percent more for soft construction costs; and a whopping 100 percent more in financing costs than previously estimated in its plan to create a new 12-story apartment property at 1300 North Pierce St.” [Gazette Leader]
Single-Family Home Prices Up — “The high fever has to break eventually – right? – but for now, there seems no upper limit on sales price of single-family homes in Arlington. The average price of the 74 single-family properties that went to closing in April rose 8 percent year-over-year to $1.455 million even as other segments of the market declined.” [Gazette Leader]
Local Battle Over Traditional Latin Mass — “In the months after Traditionis Custodes was issued, many priests and families personally pleaded with Cardinal Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. and Bishop Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington not to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass. Parishioners warned of dire spiritual and financial consequences and destruction of parish communities. I authored an open letter that received over 2500 signatures from Catholics in Arlington Diocese.” [Catholic Herald – UK]
It’s Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. At night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4850 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 59 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $60,000 while the most expensive was…
A portion of S. Walter Reed Drive is closed due to a gas line rupture.
Washington-Liberty High School senior Ava Schwarz always wondered about outer space. But she did not always love the fields that made the heavens intelligible: science, technology, engineering and math. That…
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
La Staffa Wine Dinner
Join our La Staffa wine dinner as we explore the wonderful white wines of Le Marche region in Italy. We will be hosting Riccardo Baldi the winemaker from Italy & John Grimsley of Le Storie Wine.
This will be a
From Discovery to Done with Divorce
From Discovery to Done with Divorce® workshop supports those who are in the early stages of divorce or pre-planning.
This in-person workshop will cover the ins and outs of where and how to get started when you are going through