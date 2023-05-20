Obituary: Marjorie “Midge” Ann Moreau (1946-2023)

Marjorie “Midge” Ann Moreau (Age 76)

Marjorie Ann Moreau, known to many as “Midge,” passed away peacefully at her sister’s home surrounded by family on May 8th, 2023, in Arlington, VA at the age of 76. Midge was born on September 30th, 1946, to CWO4 Arthur S Moreau and Margie L Moreau. She grew up in Arlington, VA, and attended Bishop O’Connell High School before going to Maryview Hospital School of Nursing to pursue her passion for healthcare.

Midge specialized in cardiovascular and trauma care as a registered nurse, and her contributions to the field of emergency medicine were invaluable. Midge helped establish the first MEDSTAR shock- trauma center and ICU at Washington Hospital Center. She then established and taught the first ever class of paramedics to begin serving the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. Later, she founded her own company, TECCED, where she trained emergency medicine to DCFD, Park Police, Capitol police, and other DMV EMS from 1982 – 2004. Midge traveled the world setting up Emergency medical systems and facilities in over 8 countries. Always a teacher, she continued her work in educating fellow healthcare professionals in PALS at Howard and GW university medical schools, as well as CPR for the public until her retirement in 2019.

Midge’s devotion was not limited to her career, but extended to her family, friends, and community. Midge was most devoted to her family, coaching her nieces’ softball team and showing up to all nieces’ and nephews’ sports games, choral recitals, plays, and graduations. She was always there with a smile on her face and the biggest hug to give. Her character flowed over into every aspect of life – lending an ear to a friend, arranging celebrations for holy days, and always offering care, love, and comfort to every ailing patient. As described in her Maryview yearbook 67′, Midge remained “A Warm Heart, and Willing Hands” until the very end.

Marjorie is survived by her siblings and their respective spouses – Therese and Joseph Crivella, James Moreau, and Mary Jo and Paul Fredrich. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Midge was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Geraldine Fitzpatrick.

Midge’s full mass will be held on May 24th at 11:00 am at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church at 5300 10th St. N, Arlington, VA 22205. A remembrance gathering will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Society of the Little Flower at littleflower.org.

Midge will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her legacy of devotion, kindness, and love will continue to inspire those who were lucky enough to be touched by her life.

