Morning Notes

Driver Who Killed Arlington Residents Charged — “The woman accused of crashing into a sedan on Rock Creek Parkway — killing a Lyft driver and the two young men he was taking home — told investigators she had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the collision, and she had blood alcohol levels registering above the legal limit just afterward, police alleged in newly released court documents… Walker was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder in the March 15 incident.” [Washington Post]

Video: Crash on I-395 — From Dave Statter: “#caughtoncamera: The latest Exit 8C crash on I-395S. Today at 1:45 pm. So desperate to get to Crystal City they cut across 4 lanes.” [Twitter]

Arlington as Development Model — “The Washington, DC, region, led by Arlington, Virginia – just over the Potomac river – has shown a way to avoid the worst of the crisis. By concentrating apartments around transit, buying the most-affected locals in financially, and using the revenues to balance the budget, it has been able to permit more apartments than many of its peer regions over the past 50 years. This is a model other American cities could learn from.” [Works in Progress]

Two Arrested for Guns at DCA — “Two passengers in unrelated cases were stopped by federal officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from bringing loaded handguns onto their flights Sunday. Transportation Security Administration officers at Reagan National Airport prevented a Florida resident with his loaded .380 caliber handgun and an Arkansas woman with her .22 caliber gun that was loaded with five bullets, a TSA news release said.” [Patch]

Hot Summer May Be on Tap — “Enjoy our mild spring while it’s here; temperatures will dial up in the coming weeks… In the Washington region, there is a 40-50% chance of above-normal temperatures starting next month through August, per NOAA.” [Axios, Capital Weather Gang]

‘Nova’ Is Hottest Name in Virginia — “Nova is the baby name seeing the largest gain in popularity among Virginia parents, per an Axios analysis of the most popular baby names using Social Security records. Yes, Nova. A name with Latin roots that means ‘new,’ according to TheBump.com, or ‘chaser of butterflies’ to the Hopi Native American people.” [Axios]

Va. AG Sues Over Robocalls — “Attorney General Jason Miyares today sued Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and its Vice President Stacey S. Reeves, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.” [Press Release]

It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. [Weather.gov]