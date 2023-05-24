Morning Notes

Driver Who Killed Arlington Residents Charged — “The woman accused of crashing into a sedan on Rock Creek Parkway — killing a Lyft driver and the two young men he was taking home — told investigators she had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the collision, and she had blood alcohol levels registering above the legal limit just afterward, police alleged in newly released court documents… Walker was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder in the March 15 incident.” [Washington Post]
Video: Crash on I-395 — From Dave Statter: “#caughtoncamera: The latest Exit 8C crash on I-395S. Today at 1:45 pm. So desperate to get to Crystal City they cut across 4 lanes.” [Twitter]
Arlington as Development Model — “The Washington, DC, region, led by Arlington, Virginia – just over the Potomac river – has shown a way to avoid the worst of the crisis. By concentrating apartments around transit, buying the most-affected locals in financially, and using the revenues to balance the budget, it has been able to permit more apartments than many of its peer regions over the past 50 years. This is a model other American cities could learn from.” [Works in Progress]
Two Arrested for Guns at DCA — “Two passengers in unrelated cases were stopped by federal officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from bringing loaded handguns onto their flights Sunday. Transportation Security Administration officers at Reagan National Airport prevented a Florida resident with his loaded .380 caliber handgun and an Arkansas woman with her .22 caliber gun that was loaded with five bullets, a TSA news release said.” [Patch]
Hot Summer May Be on Tap — “Enjoy our mild spring while it’s here; temperatures will dial up in the coming weeks… In the Washington region, there is a 40-50% chance of above-normal temperatures starting next month through August, per NOAA.” [Axios, Capital Weather Gang]
‘Nova’ Is Hottest Name in Virginia — “Nova is the baby name seeing the largest gain in popularity among Virginia parents, per an Axios analysis of the most popular baby names using Social Security records. Yes, Nova. A name with Latin roots that means ‘new,’ according to TheBump.com, or ‘chaser of butterflies’ to the Hopi Native American people.” [Axios]
Va. AG Sues Over Robocalls — “Attorney General Jason Miyares today sued Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and its Vice President Stacey S. Reeves, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.” [Press Release]
It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. [Weather.gov]
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
