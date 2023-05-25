Arlington man arrested after attacking employees at hospital

An Arlington man is in jail after police say he seriously injured two employees at a business.
The alleged incident happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, on the 1600 block of N. George Mason Drive. Scanner traffic suggests that the attack happened at a medical office in Virginia Hospital Center and that at least one of the employees was knocked unconscious.
Arlington County police said in a crime report that two employees suffered serious injuries.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2023-05240117, 1600 block of N. George Mason Drive. At approximately 11:10 a.m. on May 24, police were dispatched to the report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect physically assaulted two employees of the property. He was taken into custody without incident by responding officers. The two employees sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were evaluated on scene. [The suspect], 46, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding (x2). He was held without bond.
Recent Stories
This past week saw 47 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $199,900 while the most expensive was…
Join us Sunday, June 4 from 1-4 p.m. for the 20th annual Green Community Celebration & Tour: Homes, Gardens & More! This is your chance to learn from your Arlington neighbors…
Many adults can struggle for several minutes with a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube. Fifth-grade student Hunter Paige at Arlington’s Cardinal Elementary School can do it in less than ten seconds. Hunter…
This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Laura Lorenzo, Esq., practicing…
Are you seeking a confidential space where you can explore your emotions, overcome challenges, and find inner peace? Look no further than our dedicated psychotherapy service! We understand that life can be overwhelming at times, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, our passion lies in helping individuals like you navigate life’s complexities and find the strength to thrive. Our skilled and compassionate therapist is committed to creating a warm, non-judgmental environment where you can express your thoughts and feelings openly. With our personalized approach, we tailor each session to address your unique needs and empower you to overcome obstacles.
Through evidence-based techniques and a deep understanding of the human mind, our therapist will guide you on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or simply seeking personal growth, we’re here to provide guidance and practical tools for lasting change.
Your mental well-being is our top priority, and we take pride in fostering a strong therapeutic alliance built on trust and respect. We believe that everyone has the potential to lead a fulfilling life, and we’re here to help you tap into your inner strength and resilience.
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,