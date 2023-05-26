Morning Notes

Memorial Day Closures — Arlington County courts, county offices, libraries, and community centers will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. County and school pools will be closed with the exception of Washington-Liberty, which is scheduled to be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking meters will not be enforced. [Arlington County]
Longtime Election Appointee Departing — “For three different stints totaling 20 years, Scott McGeary has represented the interests of Republicans and the broader community on the Arlington Electoral Board. That will end sometime this summer, as McGeary and his wife Linda will be moving to Frederick County, Va.” [Gazette Leader]
Prosecutor Race Update — “Incumbent commonwealth’s attorneys in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties are all facing Democratic primary challenges this June. The contests, which will conclude on primary election day on June 20, have become arguments over what criminal justice reform in Northern Virginia should look like, and who is best placed to lead it.” [DCist]
Total Employment Rising in Arlington — “Total employment within Arlington was up 2.4 percent year-over-year to close out 2022, according to new federal data, roughly on par with the national average. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics on May 25 reported fourth-quarter employment data showing Arlington had 176,700 employed within its 26-square-mile confines.” [Gazette Leader]
Yorktown Lax in Regional Championship — “Trailing by three goals in the fourth quarter, the host and top-seed Yorktown Patriots (17-1) rallied to win, 15-14, over the McLean Highlanders by netting the final four scores in the championship match of the Liberty District boys lacrosse tournament… Yorktown and the Madison Warhawks are scheduled to play in the region championship match on Friday, May 26 at Madison.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. [Weather.gov]
We have an exciting Juneteenth program with speakers sharing historic artifacts that tell the rich history of Arlington's Black community builders.

Friday, June 16, 2023

7:00 – 8:00 pm

Arlington Historical Museum
Friday, June 16, 2023
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Arlington Historical Museum
