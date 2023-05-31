Florida man tries to bring handgun into DCA as banner year for confiscations continues

Yet another traveler has tried to bring yet another gun onto a flight at Reagan National Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says it confiscated a loaded .380 caliber handgun from a Florida man traveling on Memorial Day.

“The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint,” the TSA said. “The X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to check the carry-on bag, which was opened by police for a closer inspection.”

This is the 17th gun caught by TSA officers at National Airport so far this year. That puts DCA on track for about 40 firearm confiscations this year, well above the 29 confiscated last year and 14 confiscated in 2019.

More, below, from a TSA press release.