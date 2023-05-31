Florida man tries to bring handgun into DCA as banner year for confiscations continues

Yet another traveler has tried to bring yet another gun onto a flight at Reagan National Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration says it confiscated a loaded .380 caliber handgun from a Florida man traveling on Memorial Day.
“The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint,” the TSA said. “The X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to check the carry-on bag, which was opened by police for a closer inspection.”
This is the 17th gun caught by TSA officers at National Airport so far this year. That puts DCA on track for about 40 firearm confiscations this year, well above the 29 confiscated last year and 14 confiscated in 2019.
More, below, from a TSA press release.
Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and now the man faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.
“The Memorial Day holiday weekend was the busiest weekend of the year, and the airport will continue to be crowded throughout the summer. Claiming that you forgot that you had a gun with you is inexcusable. Responsible gun owners must know where their guns are at all times,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.
“Our officers are good at their jobs and are staying vigilant to keep all travelers safe and secure. Airports are congested, people are eager to travel and this is no time to be carrying prohibited or illegal items in your carry-on bag,” Busch added.
“It is concerning that most people who are stopped at TSA checkpoints with a firearm tell us that they forgot that they had it with them. Travelers need to come to the airport prepared to go through the security screening process and that means knowing the contents of their carry-on bags and knowing that there are no prohibited items inside,” he said.
Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.
