Morning Notes

Arlington Library App Updated — “Beginning May 30, 2023, Arlington County residents and Library patrons can download an updated Arlington Public Library app from the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store. The popular Library app… provides streamlined access to library collections, introduces new account features, keeps track of multiple card holders, and delivers timely information about library programs, services, and location updates.” [Arlington County]
Va. Square Tip Jar Robbery — “At approximately 1:05 p.m. on May 28, police were dispatched to the report of a larceny. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect entered a business and took the tip jar from the counter. An employee confronted the suspect, during which a struggle ensued. The suspect then threw the tip jar and allegedly pushed the employee before fleeing the scene. Responding officers located the suspect in the Virginia Square Metro station and took him into custody.” [ACPD]
Metro Reports Rise in Crime — “Crime this year in the Metro system, which includes buses, trains, parking lots and other Metro facilities, is far above where it was at this time last year, according to Metro Transit Police statistics. Through the end of April, there had been four homicides this year compared with none last year, and 85 aggravated assaults, compared with 63 in the first four months of 2022. Robberies are up 155 percent.” [Washington Post]
Another Local Gas Leak — From yesterday afternoon: “N. Culpeper Street in Halls Hill is being shut down between 19th and 17th streets due to a gas line struck at a house that’s under construction.” [Twitter]
Career Center Vote Approaches — “Arlington County Board members shortly are expected to take the procedural steps necessary to allow construction of the new Arlington Career Center building to begin… The request, which is likely to be acted on at the County Board’s June 10 meeting, also would provide permission to partially demolish the existing Career Center building” [Gazette Leader]
Va. Changes State Job Requirements — “Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today a landmark change in how state agencies will recruit and compete for talent by eliminating degree requirements, preferences or both for almost 90% of state classified positions. The new Commonwealth hiring practices will expand opportunities for Virginians and give equal consideration to all qualified job applicants.” [Press Release]
Crash at Shopping Center Near Fairlington — “A driver was hospitalized after she drove her car into Robcyns (3660 King Street) at the Bradlee Shopping Center. The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m., according to the dispatch. The driver was taken away on a stretcher and told ALXnow they accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.” [ALXnow]
More Canadian Smoke — From yesterday afternoon: “With a wildfire burning over far SE Canada, the east-northeast winds may bring some of this smoke into the Mid-Atlantic region by late this evening. So don’t be surprised if you smell smoke while outdoors!” [National Weather Service]
It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 6 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
