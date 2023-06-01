Morning Notes

Update on Delayed Rosslyn Development — “The approved Arlington County site plan setting up the eventual demolition of two obsolete office buildings — one home to the Deep Throat garage key to the Watergate investigation — and replacement with a pair of office and residential towers is days from expiring. Monday Properties could secure its third extension for the project encompassing 1401 Wilson Blvd. and 1400 Key Blvd. during the June Arlington Board meeting… More importantly, it appears Monday is finally gearing up to start work on the project.” [Washington Business Journal]

Flagging Ranked Choice Mistakes — “Let’s say you have messed – yes, that’s a good PG-rated word – up your ballot in the June 20 primary, perhaps owing to the stress of trying to get the new ranked-choice-voting process correct. What happens then? It depends, in large part, whether you are voting in person (whether early or on the 20th) or by mail.” [Gazette Leader]

Union Kitchen Boycott — “Workers at five Union Kitchen locations in DC and Virginia democratically voted to unionize but were not officially recognized until June of last year, after a lengthy legal battle… This Thursday, UFCW Local 400 Union and a coalition of 20 supporting organizations — including Metro Washington Council, AFL-CIO — will hold a press conference to announce a consumer boycott of Union Kitchen stores.” [Metro Washington Labor Council]

Airports Authority Fights More Flights — “National Airport is home to the busiest airport runway in the nation, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which is promoting the data to defeat efforts at bringing more flights there. Reagan National’s main runway – dubbed Runway 01/19 – each day handles an average of 819 scheduled commercial operations. The only other runway that comes close is Runway 07L/025R at Los Angeles International Airport.” [Gazette Leader]

County Board Candidates on Education — “Ahead of the Democratic primary on June 20th, we reached out to the county board candidates and asked about issues impacting APS and Arlington students. Their responses are shared below.” [Arlington Parents for Education]

One Month from New Water Free, Trash Rate — “Effective July 1, residential customers will see the combined quarterly base charges for water and sewer increasing by $5.04 to $29.89 per quarter, as approved in the County’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Similar increases will be seen for multi-family and commercial accounts. The sewer use rate will remain unchanged but the annual household solid waste rate will increase from $307.89 to $406.14.” [Arlington County]

Tolerable Summer Heat Predicted — “Looking ahead to June through August, we anticipate plenty of heat and humidity. Still, we expect a summer fairly similar to the last two, which were not especially brutal. They were close to average, without the relentless heat that is the hallmark of our most memorably oppressive summers. Neither summer saw the mercury reach the century mark.” [Washington Post]

It’s June — Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 7 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Kevin Wolf