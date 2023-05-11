Morning Poll: Allowing more and longer flights at National Airport

A new bill in Congress would result in significant changes at National Airport.
The bill would add more than two dozen additional flights and would allow more long distance flights at the airport, which is limited by a federal perimeter rule.
More from the Washington Post:
Lawmakers from Georgia and Utah introduced a bill Wednesday to increase the number of long-distance flights at Reagan National Airport, a measure that is drawing opposition from local residents, airport officials and members of the D.C.-area congressional delegation.
The bill, sponsored by Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Burgess Owens (R-Utah), would allow 28 more flights daily and permit airlines to offer more long-distance service out of National Airport, where federal rules allow only a handful of flights to operate beyond a 1,250-mile perimeter.
“By limiting the number of flights in and out of National Airport, we are squeezing consumers — they are the ones paying the price,” Johnson said in a statement. “Travelers who want to visit the capital region face the most expensive domestic ticket prices compared to other major markets because of limited competition.”
The measure drew opposition from regional lawmakers and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages National and Washington Dulles International Airport. The agency has long fought changes to air service at National, arguing the airport is too small to accommodate additional air service.
MWAA said relaxing the perimeter rule would lead to more noise and congestion, as well as reduced service at smaller airports. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) said the bill would harm the region’s airports.
Last week we established that ARLnow readers much prefer DCA to Dulles or other airports.
So what would you think about a bill that would allow more flight options, albeit over the objections of local lawmakers?
Recent Stories
This past week saw 57 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $180,000 while the most expensive was…
Arlington is poised to buy two warehouses used by a dog-boarding facility in order to expand Jennie Dean Park. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is set to approve an…
Join the Washington Commanders and DC Fray for the Burgundy & Gold Bowl Flag Football Tournament at FedExField on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Additionally, we’ll…
Two races, each taking place Saturday morning, will close streets in parts of Arlington this weekend. Runners will be lining up for the 2023 Arlington Science Focus School 5K (and…
Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023-The Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Dorst MediaWorks, known for its video production and social-media marketing, has opened a office in West Africa, according to Creative Director Steve Dorst.
“The result is we will be able to provide more cost-effective, local services to our international development, humanitarian, and private-sector clients,” said Dorst.
Dorst made his first documentary in Africa in 2006 (“Volcanic Sprint” in Cameroon) and says he “jumps” at opportunities to work on the continent. (Watch: “Dorst MediaWorks in Africa”: https://vimeo.com/showcase/5692056)
The initiative started with a friendship. “Last year, I was on a shoot in Benin,” said Dorst. “My counterpart was local producer Teddy Attila. I was impressed at his charisma and commitment to craft. We hit it off exceptionally well.”
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking forward to a creative, fun, and safe summer at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington! Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
MoCA’s camps will be offered either at MoCA Arlington or Marymount University’s main campus. Campers at MoCA may even get the chance to tour the museum’s galleries and create works inspired by what they see. Campers at Marymount University will get to create art in the collegiate fine art and ceramic studios.
Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
The NCE 2022-23 season concludes with a concert of masterworks by the great European composers. The featured work will be the sublime Piano Quintet in A Major by Antonin Dvorak, a composition which features a string quartet paired with a
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30PM-7:00PM.
Handling a lifetime’s worth of possessions when contemplating a move can be daunting. Every great endeavor