JUST IN: Police investigating early morning shooting in Clarendon

A man was shot early this morning in Clarendon and police are still looking for the suspect.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a parking lot along N. Highland Street, about 1-2 blocks from the Clarendon Metro station entrance.
It started as a dispute between two people, then ended with at least one shot being fired and the victim suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
More from an Arlington County police press release:
The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of June 4, 2023.
At approximately 2:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Wilson Boulevard suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid. He was transported by medics to an area hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect followed the victim to the parking lot and discharged a firearm, striking the victim. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’5”-5’8” tall, 150-180 pounds and wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans. He fled the scene on a motorcycle following the shooting.
This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected] or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.
Scanner traffic suggests that the suspect’s motorcycle may have been spotted heading south on I-95 at a high rate of speed.
Eyewitnesses said the shooter fled on a motorcycle… https://t.co/HIu844aAdG pic.twitter.com/mvH48aeY2s
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) June 4, 2023
