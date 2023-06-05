Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aliena

Meet Aliena, a feisty white rabbit who is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This sweetheart is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and her friends had this to say:
Aliena is full of personality!
She is a very outgoing and feisty bun. She loves to nap in a sunny spot in a loaf position and munch on greens. She is accepting of pets from people she trusts, but is not a big fan of being picked up.
Her special talents include building her dream home out of cardboard, keeping her space neat and tidy, and parkour-status zoomies!
Aliena would love a home that can offer her space to roam and explore to her heart’s content.
Is Aliena the white rabbit you’ve been searching for? Be sure to check out her entire profile to learn more!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!
Recent Stories
Arlington County police are looking for a pair of suspects in a serious assault yesterday evening. The incident happened Sunday just before 6 p.m., at the intersection of N. Glebe…
Mpanadas on Columbia Pike finally appears to be opening. The small “South American-inspired cafe” at 2602 Columbia Pike is planning a soft opening for Thursday, June 15 and a grand…
Arlington-based fintech company Rize Money has been acquired by Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank.
A Cambodian-American college student partied too hard one night and lived in fear of deportation for decades. A man whose right to a fair trial was trampled on because, an…
🌿 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐥 🌿Local business is the heart of a strong community, and at Emerald Massage Center, we’re proud to be a vital part of that heartbeat. Our passionate team of Licensed Massage Therapists is dedicated to providing you with a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.🌟 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 🌟Our wide range of massage services includes Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy, and more — all tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, muscle tension, or chronic pain, our skilled therapists will help you achieve total wellness.🏆 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏆Your satisfaction is our top priority, and we’re committed to providing a clean, comfortable, and serene environment for you to unwind. We use only the highest-quality natural products to ensure a luxurious experience that nourishes your body and mind.💚 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 💚By choosing Emerald Massage Center, you’re not only investing in your well-being but also strengthening our community. We appreciate your support and are grateful for the opportunity to serve you.Book your appointment today and discover the transformative power of Emerald Massage Center. Together, we can create a healthier, happier, and more connected community. 💆🏻♀️💆🏽🍃✨ Visit www.EmeraldMassageCenter.com to schedule your rejuvenating session now! ✨
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more. In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,