Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aliena

Meet Aliena, a feisty white rabbit who is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This sweetheart is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and her friends had this to say:

Aliena is full of personality! She is a very outgoing and feisty bun. She loves to nap in a sunny spot in a loaf position and munch on greens. She is accepting of pets from people she trusts, but is not a big fan of being picked up. Her special talents include building her dream home out of cardboard, keeping her space neat and tidy, and parkour-status zoomies! Aliena would love a home that can offer her space to roam and explore to her heart’s content.

Is Aliena the white rabbit you’ve been searching for? Be sure to check out her entire profile to learn more!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!