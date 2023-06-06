Morning Notes

Five Arlington Cos. in Fortune 1000 — “Thirty-six Virginia-based companies made Fortune magazine’s 69th annual Fortune 1000 list, notably including newcomers to the commonwealth Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Boeing Co. [both based in Arlington] as Virginia’s second and third highest-ranking companies. Freddie Mac remained Virginia’s top-ranked company, at No. 45, and 24 Virginia companies made this year’s elite Fortune 500 list.” [Virginia Business]
Free ART Rides Coming — “The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission on June 1 called an audible, opting to provide the Arlington County government $566,000 to enable free rides on certain Arlington Transit (ART) buses over a five-month period. The plan aims to increase ART ridership, which was hit hard during the pandemic and has been slow to recover, staff of the regional transit body said.” [Gazette Leader]
I-395 Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “Another I-395S crash because someone didn’t want to miss Exit 8C to Crystal City. Yesterday at 2p. The driver then blocked the ramp, almost getting hit by another driver making the 8C dash.” [Twitter]
Another I-395 Exit Crash — From Dave Statter: “Being able to now confirm long held assumptions with @SafetyVid video, it’s clear drivers trying to make the left side exit cause most of the many, many I-395N Exit 10C crashes. This was yesterday at 10:10 am.” [Twitter]
Dashcam Captures I-395 Crash in D.C. — From WTOP’s Dave Dildine: “Dashcam footage of Sunday’s fatal crash in DC shows a vehicle careening off the 9th Street Tunnel overpass and falling into southbound traffic on I-395 below.” [Twitter]
Bonus Change for County Workforce — “Arlington government leaders will no longer be required to show that employees receiving bonuses are deserving based on merit, under a proposal slated for a public hearing and likely enactment in July. County Board members on June 10 are slated to set a July 15 public hearing on changes to the county government’s civil-service code, stripping a past requirement that bonuses be restricted to ‘exceptional services rendered.'” [Gazette Leader]
Marymount Grant for Fall Prevention — “As the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in adults over the age of 65, falls can greatly impact the health and well-being of older adults… In response to this critical health issue, Marymount University and its Center for Optimal Aging were recently awarded a third round of funding – totaling $548,298.” [Press Release]
Hazy Day Expected Due to Canadian Smoke — “We’ve got more smoke coming at us here in the DC area, sourced from wildfires in Quebec. Probably arriving later today/tonight and peaking on Tuesday, when air quality could be affected some.” [Twitter, Twitter]
It’s Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 6 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13054 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Arlington County police are looking for a pair of suspects in a serious assault yesterday evening. The incident happened Sunday just before 6 p.m., at the intersection of N. Glebe…
Mpanadas on Columbia Pike finally appears to be opening. The small “South American-inspired cafe” at 2602 Columbia Pike is planning a soft opening for Thursday, June 15 and a grand…
Meet Aliena, a feisty white rabbit who is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This sweetheart is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and her…
