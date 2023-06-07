Morning Notes

County Board May Up Contract Threshold — “A measure up for a vote at the June 10 County Board hearing would quadruple – from $250,000 to $1 million – the threshold of any new contracts being inked by the local government to go before the board (and therefore public). The proposal likely will add more fuel to the fire among critics of the government like the Arlington County Civic Federation, which has contended that the government is failing the public on the transparency front.” [Gazette Leader]

Auction for Columbia Pike Office Building — “The second property, an eight-story, 63,000-square-foot office built in 1970 at 2300 S. 9th St. in Arlington, was acquired in 2020 for $6.5 million. BoundTrain planned a major renovation to capture tenants ‘fleeing to quality.’ But BoundTrain recently having defaulted on its debt, the noteholder has foreclosed on the property, directing the acting trustee Joseph Corish, an attorney with Bean Kinney & Korman PC, to sell BoundTrain’s asset at auction Wednesday morning.” [Washington Business Journal]

‘Inner Ear’ Book Released — “Now, that history is at the center of a new coffee table book, full of photographs from recording sessions, and firsthand accounts of Inner Ear — and Zientara himself — from dozens of musicians who made music there. The book, The Inner Ear of Don Zientara, was released today and also features a lengthy interview with Zientara by John Davis, drummer of former D.C. post-punk band Q and Not U.” [DCist, Amazon]

GW Parkway Lane Closure Update — “On Saturday, June 10, the National Park Service (NPS) will extend the three-lane traffic configuration on the George Washington Memorial Parkway from the Route 123 interchange to Windy Run Bridge as part of the ongoing North Parkway Rehabilitation Project. The NPS will temporarily close the right northbound lane from Route 123 to the Windy Run Bridge during this transition.” [Press Release]

Weenie Beenie Reviewed — Internet personality Frank the Tank reviewed the legendary Weenie Beenie near Shirlington, in a video posted Tuesday. [Barstool Sports]

It’s Wednesday — Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. At night: Widespread haze before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 7 mph. [Weather.gov]