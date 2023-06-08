Morning Notes

Forecast: Home Prices to Keep Soaring — “An already constrained inventory coupled with developers circling the community in search of lots viable for Missing Middle-type housing could continue pushing the price of single-family homes higher in Arlington. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors and Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University, which predicts 2023 will end with Arlington single-family-home prices up an average of 9.2 percent from the year before.” [Gazette Leader]
APS Examining Renovation Needs — “Arlington School Board members on June 8 are slated to approve a contract to finish up an ongoing analysis of existing facilities in preparation for future renovation. The second-stage contract of $832,273 will go to Arlington-based MTFA Architecture, which in coming months will develop an analysis that focuses on the conditions of: 25 elementary schools. Six middle schools. Six high schools and high-school programs.” [Gazette Leader]
Local History Event Tonight — “Did you know that during the Civil War our county was home not only to a ring of US Army defensive forts but also to convalescent camps? In 1862 the US Army established a convalescent camp north of Four Mile Run. The camp had barracks for 5,000 convalescents, tents for 1,000 men returning to their regiments and hospital wards for 500 patients.” [Event Calendar]
Welcome Interns — ARLnow and sister site FFXnow are proud to introduce our 2023 summer intern class: Anya Wareck, Hallie LeTendre and Vivian Hoang. Readers will be seeing their work on our sites over the next two months.
It’s Thursday — Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph. At night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 7 mph. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13308 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Thursday will be another Code Red air quality alert day for Arlington and the D.C. area. The good news, though, is that some relief from the wildfire smoke is in…
Arlington’s preeminent youth soccer league is nixing white shorts. The Arlington Soccer Association announced yesterday that it would replace white shorts with blue shorts, starting in the fall. The move…
