Morning Notes

Forecast: Home Prices to Keep Soaring — “An already constrained inventory coupled with developers circling the community in search of lots viable for Missing Middle-type housing could continue pushing the price of single-family homes higher in Arlington. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors and Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University, which predicts 2023 will end with Arlington single-family-home prices up an average of 9.2 percent from the year before.” [Gazette Leader]

APS Examining Renovation Needs — “Arlington School Board members on June 8 are slated to approve a contract to finish up an ongoing analysis of existing facilities in preparation for future renovation. The second-stage contract of $832,273 will go to Arlington-based MTFA Architecture, which in coming months will develop an analysis that focuses on the conditions of: 25 elementary schools. Six middle schools. Six high schools and high-school programs.” [Gazette Leader]

Local History Event Tonight — “Did you know that during the Civil War our county was home not only to a ring of US Army defensive forts but also to convalescent camps? In 1862 the US Army established a convalescent camp north of Four Mile Run. The camp had barracks for 5,000 convalescents, tents for 1,000 men returning to their regiments and hospital wards for 500 patients.” [Event Calendar]

Welcome Interns — ARLnow and sister site FFXnow are proud to introduce our 2023 summer intern class: Anya Wareck, Hallie LeTendre and Vivian Hoang. Readers will be seeing their work on our sites over the next two months.

It’s Thursday — Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph. At night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 7 mph. [Weather.gov]