Morning Notes

Amtrak Station Construction in Sight — “Amtrak says construction on a new station in Crystal City could begin as soon as 2025, though the date of completion remains unclear. The rail service disclosed June 5 it had applied for $33.8 million through a competitive Federal Railroad Administration grant program… The money Amtrak applied for would go entirely toward platform construction in Crystal City, which is estimated to cost $42.3 million.” [Washington Business Journal]

County Registrar Reappointed — “Arlington Electoral Board members on June 9 reappointed county director of elections (registrar) Gretchen Reinemeyer to her second four-year term, ensuring continuity through the 2024 presidential election and beyond. The vote was unanimous, said Electoral Board secretary Scott McGeary, who serves on the body alongside chair Kim Phillip and vice chair Richard Samp.” [Gazette Leader]

Rosslyn Metro Incident Investigated — From the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission: “Investigation W-0227 relates to an evacuation for life safety reasons due to smoke in the Rosslyn Station on February 8, 2023. Riders and the Train Operator heard a loud bang as the train was moving through the tunnel approaching the station… Metrorail did not establish command, ensure the station was evacuated, or clearly communicate among Metrorail personnel during the response.” [Twitter, Twitter]

Ball-Sellers Fundraiser Complete — “The Arlington Historical Society reached its fundraising goal of $6,000 to save the Ball-Sellers House from powderpost beetles. The money raised in the GoFundMe campaign will be used for the spraying and moisture barrier that will protect the home from powderpost beetles, which have been eating away at the house.” [Patch]

Upcoming Juneteenth Events — “Celebrate Juneteenth—the annual holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.—through a variety of local events, including concerts and guided tours. Here are some of the highlights happening in and around Arlington.” [Arlington Magazine]

Theater Award for WHS Student — “Wakefield High School student Angie Sukhee won an award Monday night for her role in ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ at the Cappies gala. The National Capital Area Cappies Gala, an awards event that is considered the Tony Awards for high school theater in the D.C. region, was held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.” [Patch]

Beyer Backs Commission Resolution — “U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) has become the lone member of the Virginia congressional delegation to sign on to a proposed congressional resolution aimed at setting up a national Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Commission.” [Gazette Leader]

Another Funding Round for Hungry — “With eyes on [profitability], catering startup HUNGRY just closed a huge Series C round. The Rosslyn, Virginia startup, which connects chefs with catering clients in an online marketplace, closed the Series C1 round at $10 million. According to leadership, it will be the company’s final raise before anticipated profitability.” [Technically DC]

Cristol Says Goodbye — From departing County Board member Katie Cristol: “And that’s a wrap. I’m so grateful to colleagues and community members for a moving send-off, and to Arlington for the extraordinary opportunity to lead these past eight years. Looking forward to spending a bit more time with these two – and seeing you around the neighborhood.” [Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Cloudy but then clearing later in the day, with chances for showers or storms. A bit breezy, with a high of 79 and a low of 60. [Weather.gov]