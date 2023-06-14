Small Business Focus: Arlington Pride

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

Arlington Pride is back for a second year. This year’s event, which will be held June 23-25, is again being organized by Polished Kreative and offers an entire weekend of celebration after an overwhelming public response from last year’s festival.

BizLaunch and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Service are proud to support this year’s pride festival as sponsors once again.

“We’re so thankful for the community for their overwhelming support! The Polished Kreative team is honored to bring inclusion and diversity to Arlington through pride,” says co-founder Lindsey Hinton.

This year, there are three main events taking place on Arlington Pride Weekend with countless activities taking place all weekend long:

Friday, June 23 — The Inaugural Miss Arlington Pride Pageant, hosted by Shi-Queeta Lee at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City , is a local community event that will shine a light on the talents of our local drag entertainers.

— The Inaugural Miss Arlington Pride Pageant, hosted by Shi-Queeta Lee at the , is a local community event that will shine a light on the talents of our local drag entertainers. Saturday, June 24 — The Arlington Pride Festival at Rosslyn Gateway Park has a message of Moving Forward Together, highlighting the importance of working together to make the LGBTQ+ community stronger. The Pride Festival is a free event for all ages and will include: Live Entertainment Local vendors Live DJ Pet Entertainment Games & Prizes Free Fitness in the Park lead by personal trainer @livelaman. Plus, so much more.

— The Arlington Pride Festival at has a message of Moving Forward Together, highlighting the importance of working together to make the LGBTQ+ community stronger. The Pride Festival is a free event for all ages and will include: Sunday, June 25 — Concluding Arlington Pride Weekend is the Arlington Pride Drag Brunch at the Departures Bar inside Alamo Drafthouse at National Landing, where host Evita Peroxide and her cast of performers entertain guests while they enjoy a fabulous brunch.

Arlington Pride is a community event developed by and for the Arlington community and wouldn’t happen without the generous support from volunteers and sponsors. Additional volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information about Arlington Pride, visit www.arlvapride.com.