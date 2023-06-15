Meet the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week, Shelby!

Her friends at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say:

Shelby is the softest girl who will look at you adoringly with her pensive blue eyes.

She loves pets, particularly under her chin and on her butt. While she isn’t a total lap kitty yet, she likes to check in for a cuddle and some biscuit-making when she’s in the right mood. Shelby is still a bit nervous about new people, so she’ll probably benefit from a family that is happy to give her the time that she needs to settle in and gain her confidence.

She hasn’t shown much interest in toys or her feline foster sister, but she does really enjoy looking out the window and snoozing under pieces of furniture.