ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 15, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 11483 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 15, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛈️ Friday’s forecast

A chance of showers before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.”

– Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.