County closures planned Monday for Juneteenth

Most Arlington County facilities will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday.

Courts, DMV offices, Dept. of Human Services facilities, libraries, community centers, permitting offices, the treasurer’s office and waste drop-offs will all be closed on June 19. Parking meters will not be enforced.

The Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, on the other hand, will be open. Trash collection and ART buses, meanwhile, will both be operating on normal schedules

And enforcement of illegal parking, beyond meters, will continue as usual.

“Permit parking is always in effect unless specifically noted on the sign,” the county noted.