Arlington-based startup’s travel product expands

Legroom while traveling tends to be limited. With small pockets on the back of airplane seats to store belongings, one tray that opens to set things in front of you and no cup holder. Passengers can be uncomfortable for hours.
However, a Clarendon resident’s product is working to change that.
The Airplane Clip by FLYGA — previously known as the Sip n’ Clip — was created in 2017 to benefit travelers.
The product clips to an airplane’s backseat tray table — in its upright position — to hold drinks and provide more leg room, or to be used as a phone stand to watch movies on during a flight, owner and inventor Seth LaPierre said.
He explained how his company and product have changed since last speaking to ARLnow, when the clip first gained traction on Amazon and in airports.
The first change LaPierre made was transitioning to a new product name that aligned more with the one product and its use.
He also landed a deal with 40 Boxes, the website linked to the Deals & Steals segment on Good Morning America.
“They liked my product and wanted to make a deal,” he said. “This is hopefully a good first step to eventually get the product on an episode of Good Morning America itself.”
In April, LaPierre was able to sponsor the Airport Customer Experience Symposium by giving away branded clips with the event’s logo. This led him to gain Freeman, Deloitte and the Charlotte Airport as new clients.
The local inventor says he also received “verbal yeses” from Peet’s Coffee and InMotion’s National Airport locations, as well as the San Diego Airport to test sales of the product in their stores.
After setbacks due to Covid, LaPierre expressed his excitement over travel resuming post-pandemic since the official launch of the clip in 2022.
LaPierre started his company in Arlington and explained how influential the county has been in the creation and success of the clip.
“My product was designed throughout my journeys flying out from DCA. Access to that airport and living in Arlington were instrumental in my design process,” he said.
The attractions in the D.C. area allow for Arlington to be a hub for business travelers and tourists.
“Being a travel product in an area with so much travel has been cruel and important for my business,” he said.
