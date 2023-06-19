JUST IN: Woman stabbed to death in Virginia Square apartment building

A man is in custody and a woman is dead after an early morning stabbing in Virginia Square.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at Terwilliger Place, the recently built apartment building on the American Legion Post 139 site at 3445 Washington Blvd.

Police were called for a stabbing at an apartment that had a history of domestic violence calls, according to initial reports, then arrived to find a horrific crime scene in a hallway and an unresponsive, critically injured woman.

The man was arrested by officers in the lobby, according to scanner traffic. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still on scene investigating as of 8 a.m. This is the second reported homicide in Arlington so far this year, after one in the Buckingham neighborhood in March.

CONTINUED: The preliminary investigation has not revealed an ongoing threat to the public. Police remain on scene investigating. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) June 19, 2023

@ARLnowDOTcom lots of police activity on Washington Blvd. Sounds like a death of some sort. pic.twitter.com/kkBEyPxm3k — Mike Pham (@logistixz) June 19, 2023