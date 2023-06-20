JUST IN: Bear spotted in another N. Arlington neighborhood

(Updated at 1:10 p.m.) A young black bear, perhaps the one spotted near Windy Run Park over the weekend, is currently running through backyards in a North Arlington neighborhood.

The bear was seen hopping a fence and running through the yard of homes in the Leeway-Overlee neighborhood, not too far from the East Falls Church Metro station, around 11:15 a.m.

“Wild,” said a witness, who shared a brief video (below) with ARLnow. “It was just jumping from backyard to backyard.”

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) has been called, and police are also aware of the bear sightings, according to scanner traffic.

Previously, AWLA said it hoped the bear would make its way out of the county without human intervention. More from a social media post over the weekend:

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has received several reported sightings of a juvenile black bear in the Windy Run Park area of Arlington County. AWLA’s current plan is to allow the bear to make his way out of the county. We are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from the bear if sighted. DO NOT seek him out or attempt to approach. We highly recommend that residents keep their pets inside, take down bird feeders and make sure that trash is secured or brought indoors. Sightings can be reported to AWLA’s Animal Control team at (703) 931-9241. Thank you!

Also over the weekend, Roosevelt Island was closed to visitors, reportedly due to a bear sighting on the island.