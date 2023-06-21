Morning Notes

Cruiser Rammed in Pentagon City — “800 block of Army Navy Drive. At approximately 4:45 p.m. on June 16, police observed a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, during which the driver of the suspect vehicle reversed into an occupied police cruiser before fleeing the area. Officers then initiated a vehicle pursuit. The driver eluded police and the suspect vehicle was not located. No injuries were reported.” [ACPD]

Police Recruits Graduate — “Friday, June 16, 2023, marked a significant milestone in the careers of Arlington County Police Department’s eight newest officers as Session 148 graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. In front of family, friends and colleagues, the new officers took their solemn oath to serve and protect the Arlington community and safeguard the Constitutional rights of all.” [ACPD]

New Pike Eatery Now Open — Mpanadas, the “South American-inspired cafe” at 2602 Columbia Pike, officially opened over the weekend. [Instagram]

Local Poetry Book Tour — “Hear what resilience means to high school students in Arlington with the publication of a new book of poems. An event to celebrate the launch of the new youth poetry anthology ‘Words for the World’ was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Arlington Library. All summer long, the editors and poets of the new book will conduct a series of readings across Arlington County.” [WUSA 9]

It’s Wednesday — Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. At night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. [Weather.gov]