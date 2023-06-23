Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cosmic Brownie

The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Cosmic Brownie!

This girl is an adorable pup who is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Cosmic Brownie had this to say about herself:

I’m a bouncy pup who is still learning all about life in a home. I’m sweet as brownies and would like to rocket right out of this world on an adventure with you. As a growing pup, I will need lots of attention and training to raise me just right. I am probably gonna grow up to be a big girl, so having excellent manners will make me a successful pet. I’m definitely still in my puppy phase, so be ready! At AWLA I worked with trainers to ignore distractions, practice good manners, and connect to my handler on walks. In foster, I’ve worked on showcasing my cuteness and trying to explore my new home.

Is this girl the puppy you’ve been searching for? Read her entire profile to learn more!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!