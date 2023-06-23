Morning Notes

Another Push to Remove Lee’s Name — “Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) today announced the introduction of bicameral legislation to redesignate the National Historic Site known as ‘Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial’ to its original name ‘Arlington House.'” [Press Release]

Record DCA Passenger Traffic — “Reagan National reported just under 1.15 million enplanements in May, up 3.1 percent from a year before and up 4.2 percent from May 2019, the last comparable month before the pandemic arrived. The 2023 figure is an all-time record for May passenger counts at the airport.” [Gazette Leader]

Firefighters Ratify Labor Agreement — From IAFF Local 2800: “The last Collective Bargaining Agreement in Arlington County was in 1975. Today, our members unanimously ratified the next Collective Bargaining Agreement that will go into effect July 1st. Extremely thankful to County staff that helped make this happen.” The agreement will cost the county about $6 million over three fiscal years, according to a staff report from November. [Twitter]

No Opposition for Klingler — “The June 20 candidate-filing deadline came and went, leaving Kim Klingler as the lone contender on the Nov. 7 ballot for commissioner of revenue… The commissioner of revenue is responsible for the tax assessment of all property in Arlington except real estate (which is done by the county government), administers the business-tax process and operates a DMV Select office among its other duties.” [Gazette Leader, Twitter]

New Sheriff’s Deputies — “On Friday, June 16, 2023, nine new deputies of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy as part of Session 148.” [ACSO]

Foster Dog Info Session — “Interested in fostering dogs with AWLA? Join us for a Foster Program Dog Social [today], June 23 at 5:30pm! Meet dogs looking for foster homes, hang out with other foster families and get to know our foster team!” [Twitter, AWLA]

Rush Hour Crash on Camera — From Dave Statter: “A crash just after 6pm at Langston Boulevard & N. Scott Street in Arlington. @ArlingtonVaPD & @ArlingtonVaFD handling.” [Twitter]

It’s Friday — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. [Weather.gov]