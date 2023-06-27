Morning Notes

Assault Along Langston Blvd — “4800 block of Langston Boulevard… the two male victims were inside a business when the two male suspects approached and a verbal dispute ensued. The suspects then physically assaulted the victims before fleeing the scene in a SUV. Victim One was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening and Victim Two declined medics on scene.” [ACPD]
Cristol Preps for Tysons Job — “As she prepares to leave elected office after seven and a half years, Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol is looking ahead to her next post. Cristol does not formally come on board as CEO of the Tysons Community Alliance (TCA) until July 5 – a day after her County Board resignation takes effect – but earlier this month she appeared before the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ Economic Initiatives Committee as part of a briefing on the new organization’s plans.” [Gazette Leader]
Dorsey Debt Decision — “No show — Court enters $34k judgment against @ArlCountyBoard Chair Dorsey on June 7th for failure to pay credit card debt.” [Twitter]
‘Apology’ for Karen Comment — From local political consultant Ben Tribbett, as quoted in a press release: “I would like to apologize to any Karen’s who were offended by my comments… Whether they are calling the police on individuals in their neighborhood, playing pickleball or just innocently measuring their neighbors grass length, the Karen community in Arlington plays an important role in the civic lifestyle Arlingtonians have come to expect.” [PDF]
It’s Tuesday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
