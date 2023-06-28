Arlington Pet of the Week: Alfie and Eve

Meet Alfie and Eve, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week duo!
This Boston Terrier and ginger cat duo are living their best lives in Arlington.
Their owner had this to say about them:
Meet the cutest brother and sister pair since Luke and Leia.
Alfie enjoys snuggling with anyone with a blanket, especially his mom, barking at the vacuum cleaner for fear it will vacuum him, and chasing Eve at random times, especially when she gets close to the person with the blanket.
He treats dog parks like human parks, happily running up to and jumping on unsuspecting people, particularly those wearing light-colored pants. Since his best friend, Floof the Bernadoodle, moved away, he hasn’t bonded with another dog, but he seems to like those who he can pretend to dominate the most, whether they are okay with this approach or not.
I keep talking to him about consent, but it seems to fall on deaf ears.
Eve enjoys waking her parents up at the crack of dawn by throwing herself against their bedroom door until they can no longer ignore her. Once in said room, she likes to step on her parents’ alarm clock until she turns on the radio or sets an alarm for 3 am to scare the bejeezus out of them.
If there’s a crawl space to be discovered, she suddenly becomes Marco Polo, ensuring that every inch is explored and that her parents yell her name, looking for her for hours until she acknowledges that she is alive. Her age is unknown because although the Fancy Cats and Dogs Rescue Team said she was a kitten, the cat dental surgeon who had to pull four of her teeth because of severe gum disease said her teeth put her age at roughly 5-7.
The cost of having to get all of her teeth pulled eventually will be like putting a child through private college, but she makes it all worth it by… well, we haven’t figured that out yet, but hopefully, she’ll give us motivation beyond scratching at our couch and giving us occasional purrs when we pet her.
The two of them have a love/torture/tolerate relationship, but I think they’d be pretty lonely without each other.
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
