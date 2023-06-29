Code Orange alert for Friday as Arlington’s air quality remains at ‘unhealthy’ levels

It’s been another smoky day in Arlington, and the air quality is still considered “unhealthy” as the workday nears a close.
The Air Quality Index registered at 177 as of 4 p.m. Thursday, solidly in the “Code Red” level.
Tomorrow is expected to also be hazy, but somewhat improved, with a Code Orange alert issued minutes ago.
More, below, from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has forecast a Code Orange air day for the metropolitan Washington region tomorrow: Friday, June 30. Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including older adults, children, and people with heart or lung disease. Smoke coming from wildfires in Canada will contribute to the increased levels of fine particle pollution.
COG advises the following health precautions:
- Sensitive groups like people with heart or lung disease like asthma or emphysema, older adults, and children should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
Residents can check current air quality conditions on COG’s website or the Clean Air Partners website.
On unhealthy air days, COG advises the following actions to improve the air:
- Avoid lawn mowing or use an electric mower.
- Use gas or electric grills instead of charcoal.
- Fill your vehicles’ gas tank after sunset.
- Take transit, carpool, or work from home.
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and follow tips from your electric utility about how to use less electricity to cool your home.
COG provides air quality forecasts and current air quality conditions for metropolitan Washington. It also educates the public about voluntary actions people can take to reduce pollution and the health risks of bad air quality through its Clean Air Partners program, which is co-sponsored by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.
View from #ArlingtonVa at noon @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/EjE3rmzqlZ
— Stefanie Mullin Johnson (@StefJohnson21) June 29, 2023
