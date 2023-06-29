Morning Notes

Flyover Planned Today — From D.C.’s alert system: “The U.S. Naval Air Force will conduct a military flyover over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:10PM.”
Wine Award for Arlington Eatery — “In Virginia, 61 restaurants earned recognition. Since 1981, the Restaurant Awards have had three distinct levels: The ‘Award of Excellence,’ the ‘Best of Award of Excellence’ and the ‘Grand Award.’ Arlington’s only winner of Wine Spectator’s ‘2023 Restaurant Awards’ won the Award of Excellence. The winning restaurant is: SER Restaurant, 1110 N. Glebe Road.” [Patch]
Rosslyn’s Raytheon Rebrands — “As part of their push at this week’s Paris Air Show, Raytheon Technologies has rebranded itself as RTX, with the Raytheon brand name sliding down to become one of three major business units inside the parent company. Think of it along the same lines as Facebook becoming a subsidiary of Meta, or Google suddenly being just a part of a company called Alphabet.” [Breaking Defense]
More on Firefighter Agreement — “The first collective bargaining agreement to be reached in 48 years between Arlington County and more than 300 firefighters and paramedics transitions those employees to a new pay-scale system that rewards seniority, a union leader said Tuesday.” [Washington Post]
Campaign Sign Reminder — “Just as a reminder, by county ordinance, all signs were required to have been removed by June 25. Residents can contact the Arlington County Democratic Party at (703) 528-8588 or [email protected], to get signs in their neighborhood removed.” [Gazette Leader]
Another Police Phone Scam — “The City of Falls Church Police wants community members to be aware of an active phone scam in the area. Officers have received reports stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the police department.” [City of Falls Church]
Eden Center Plan Passed — “On Monday, June 26, Falls Church City Council unanimously voted to approve the East End Small Area Plan, which proposes reinvestment into a series of commercial properties — including the historic Eden Center (6751-6799 Wilson Blvd) — between Wilson Blvd, East Broad Street and Hillwood Avenue.” [FFXnow]
It’s Thursday — Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10221 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
It’s been another smoky day in Arlington, and the air quality is still considered “unhealthy” as the workday nears a close. The Air Quality Index registered at 177 as of…
(Updated 3:50 p.m.) Arlington County has published a new draft plan outlining how to encourage private development on Langston Blvd to turn it into a walkable, bikeable corridor with apartment…
Arlington County seeks feedback on the latest draft of the Forestry and Natural Resources Plan (FNRP). Our urban forest and natural resources are vital to our well-being, and the FNRP…
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Men in Arlington have opportunities for FREE WORKOUTS.
Five years ago this month, Jim Gregory helped bring F3 to Arlington. A Male-Only Workout Group is Coming to Arlington | ARLnow.com
Five years later, F3 is thriving in Arlington. Arlington and Falls Church have six workout locations, with a workout available every day of the week.
Summer is a great time to join!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Tai Chi Celebration
Join our celebration for the one-year anniversary of the EvolveALL Tai Chi Chuan Program on July 15, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM. The celebration will include a demonstration of the Lee Style Tai Chi form by our very own