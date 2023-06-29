Morning Notes

Flyover Planned Today — From D.C.’s alert system: “The U.S. Naval Air Force will conduct a military flyover over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:10PM.”

Wine Award for Arlington Eatery — “In Virginia, 61 restaurants earned recognition. Since 1981, the Restaurant Awards have had three distinct levels: The ‘Award of Excellence,’ the ‘Best of Award of Excellence’ and the ‘Grand Award.’ Arlington’s only winner of Wine Spectator’s ‘2023 Restaurant Awards’ won the Award of Excellence. The winning restaurant is: SER Restaurant, 1110 N. Glebe Road.” [Patch]

Rosslyn’s Raytheon Rebrands — “As part of their push at this week’s Paris Air Show, Raytheon Technologies has rebranded itself as RTX, with the Raytheon brand name sliding down to become one of three major business units inside the parent company. Think of it along the same lines as Facebook becoming a subsidiary of Meta, or Google suddenly being just a part of a company called Alphabet.” [Breaking Defense]

More on Firefighter Agreement — “The first collective bargaining agreement to be reached in 48 years between Arlington County and more than 300 firefighters and paramedics transitions those employees to a new pay-scale system that rewards seniority, a union leader said Tuesday.” [Washington Post]

Campaign Sign Reminder — “Just as a reminder, by county ordinance, all signs were required to have been removed by June 25. Residents can contact the Arlington County Democratic Party at (703) 528-8588 or [email protected], to get signs in their neighborhood removed.” [Gazette Leader]

Another Police Phone Scam — “The City of Falls Church Police wants community members to be aware of an active phone scam in the area. Officers have received reports stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the police department.” [City of Falls Church]

Eden Center Plan Passed — “On Monday, June 26, Falls Church City Council unanimously voted to approve the East End Small Area Plan, which proposes reinvestment into a series of commercial properties — including the historic Eden Center (6751-6799 Wilson Blvd) — between Wilson Blvd, East Broad Street and Hillwood Avenue.” [FFXnow]

It’s Thursday — Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph. [Weather.gov]