Morning Notes

Crystal House Development Advancing — “The first of those phases — for which the APAH-EYA venture submitted a site plan amendment application last week to the county’s planning department — would see an 80-unit all-affordable housing building for seniors at the site’s northern edge, along South 18th Street, in lieu of the 63-unit market-rate condo building currently approved to go there. The applicant aims to apply for low-income housing tax credits in the coming months to help finance the project, break ground next year and deliver the building in 2026.” [Washington Business Journal]

Reminder: Illegal Fireworks in Va. — “In general, any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile is illegal in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Many localities prohibit the sale, possession or use of all fireworks. The State Fire Marshal’s Office advises Virginians to check local ordinances as well as the Statewide Fire Prevention Code prior to purchasing and utilizing fireworks.” [Press Release]

Fireworks Safety Tips — From the Arlington County Fire Department: “Only buy fireworks from ACFD approved stands, look for the ACFD permit! – Light only 1 firework at a time. – Follow the label directions carefully.” [Twitter, ACFD]

Premature Death Study — “In Northern Virginia, the likelihood that you’ll live to the age of 75 mostly hinges on your racial and ethnic background and what neighborhood you live in, according to a new report from researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. Race, ethnicity, and neighborhood were also major factors in determining whether you died from COVID-19 between 2020 and 2021, the report found.” [DCist]

Police Host Pride Event — From the Arlington County Police Department: “ACPD’s 2023 Pride with the Police event was a huge success thanks to our hosts at Freddie’s Beach Bar and our Arlington public safety partners. Thank you all for joining us! Happy Pride Month!” [Twitter]

Video of Chase Through Arlington — “Heart-pounding video shows a police chase through Northern Virginia and into D.C. at speeds well above 100 mph. Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder reports the Virginia State Police dashboard camera video just became available after the driver was convicted and sentenced in court.” [NBC 4, Twitter]

It’s Friday — A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. [Weather.gov]