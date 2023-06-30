Woloszyn’s Insights: Home renovations

This is a sponsored column by Joseph Woloszyn Esq. of Maximo Mortgages LLC. Have a question or comment? Contact Joseph at [email protected].

Home renovations represent a significant investment of time, energy, and financial resources, but they also offer many rewards.

They can enhance the functionality and aesthetics of your home, boost its value, and reflect your personal style. As varied and expansive as the types of houses themselves, renovations can range from small-scale updates like painting and redecorating, to larger, more complex projects like kitchen remodels, room additions, or even full-house overhauls.

Planning

The key to a successful renovation is thorough planning. Before you swing the hammer, you should have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Will you focus on enhancing functionality, updating aesthetics, or increasing the home’s resale value? Establishing a goal-oriented renovation strategy can help guide your project’s direction and measure its success. During this stage, it’s beneficial to create a budget, bearing in mind the costs of materials, labor, and any unforeseen expenses that may arise.

Design and Inspiration

Once your goals and budget are in place, the next step is to work on the design. This process can be as simple as choosing paint colors and fixtures, or as complex as drawing up architectural plans for an addition or layout change. It’s useful to gather inspiration from home renovation shows, interior design magazines, and online platforms like Pinterest and Instagram.

Hiring Professionals

Depending on the scale of the project, you might need to hire professionals. While DIY has its charms and can save money, certain tasks — like electrical work, plumbing, and structural changes — are best left to the experts. Professionals such as contractors, architects, and designers can ensure the job is done correctly and up to code, providing peace of mind. Remember to ask for references, verify licenses, and get quotes from multiple sources before deciding who to hire.

Timeline and Logistics

Larger-scale renovations may disrupt your daily life, so it’s important to develop a timeline and plan logistics. If you’re renovating your kitchen or bathroom, how will you manage during the construction period? Will you need to move out temporarily during a major overhaul? Planning for these disruptions can reduce stress and keep your project running smoothly.

Permits and Regulations

It’s crucial to know if your renovation project requires any permits from your local government. This is especially true for projects that involve changes to the home’s structure, plumbing, or electrical systems. Non-compliance can result in hefty fines, delays, and even forced reversal of the work, so it’s best to research and apply for necessary permits before starting.

Materials and Sustainability

When selecting materials, consider their durability and maintenance requirements. You might be drawn to the beauty of marble countertops, but they can be high maintenance and prone to staining. It’s also a good idea to consider the environmental impact of your renovation. Using sustainable materials and energy-efficient appliances can reduce your carbon footprint and save on energy costs in the long run.

Completion and Evaluation

Once your project is complete, take time to evaluate the results against your original goals and expectations. If you planned well, you should be enjoying a space that not only looks better but also works better for your needs. Remember, the value in a home renovation lies not only in the increase in home value but also in improved quality of life.

Home renovations can be a rewarding experience, despite the potential for stress and unexpected issues. With careful planning, sensible decision-making, and a dose of patience, you can transform your home into a place that reflects your tastes, meets your needs, and possibly even increases your property’s value.

