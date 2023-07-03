Morning Notes

Road Closures Tomorrow — “The Arlington County Police Department, Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, and Virginia Department of Transportation will close multiple roadways on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023. These closures are designed to facilitate the safe passage of large crowds for the Independence Day events and fireworks.” [Arlington County]
County Gov’t Closed on July 4 — “Arlington County Government offices & services are operating on modified schedules for the Independence Day holiday… Permit parking is always in effect unless specifically noted on the sign. Meters are not enforced on holidays.” [Arlington County, Arlington County]
SoberRide Active for Holiday — From the Arlington County Police Department: “If your celebration includes alcohol, plan a safe ride home before the festivities begin. This Independence Day, @WRAP_org is offering free Lyft rides to help prevent impaired driving.” [Twitter, SoberRide]
Armed Robbery in Cherrydale — ” 3900 block of Langston Boulevard. At approximately 12:10 p.m. on June 29, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspect entered a business, brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.” [ACPD]
Friday’s Road Work Near Ballston — “According to Arlington Department of Environmental Services, around 2:12 p.m., a sink hole was reported at Washington Boulevard and North Glebe Road. It was caused by a valve leak in that area and resulted in traffic being limited to the intersection. Crews reported to the scene to to repair the leak and restore the road surface. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes at the time.” [WUSA 9]
Beyer Revives SCOTUS Bill — “Today, Representatives Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Don Beyer (VA-08) reintroduced The Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act following the Supreme Court’s decision to block the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan.” [Press Release]
Light Publishing Schedule Today — As today is a quasi-holiday with July 4 tomorrow, ARLnow will be operating on a light publishing schedule. We will not be publishing tomorrow, except in the event of breaking news, but will be back fully on Wednesday.
It’s Monday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Update at 2:35 p.m. — About 500 customers remain without power in Arlington. A Dominion spokeswoman says the outage was caused by an “unrelated tree contractor [dropping] a tree on…
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6087 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Home renovations are a significant investment of time from from planning and permits to budget and evaluation.
A new proposal from Arlington Public Schools (APS) would send Nottingham Elementary students to other schools and use the building to house other students temporarily displaced by school renovations. Parents…
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Tai Chi Celebration
Join our celebration for the one-year anniversary of the EvolveALL Tai Chi Chuan Program on July 15, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM. The celebration will include a demonstration of the Lee Style Tai Chi form by our very own