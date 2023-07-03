Morning Notes

Road Closures Tomorrow — “The Arlington County Police Department, Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, and Virginia Department of Transportation will close multiple roadways on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023. These closures are designed to facilitate the safe passage of large crowds for the Independence Day events and fireworks.” [Arlington County]

County Gov’t Closed on July 4 — “Arlington County Government offices & services are operating on modified schedules for the Independence Day holiday… Permit parking is always in effect unless specifically noted on the sign. Meters are not enforced on holidays.” [Arlington County, Arlington County]

SoberRide Active for Holiday — From the Arlington County Police Department: “If your celebration includes alcohol, plan a safe ride home before the festivities begin. This Independence Day, @WRAP_org is offering free Lyft rides to help prevent impaired driving.” [Twitter, SoberRide]

Armed Robbery in Cherrydale — ” 3900 block of Langston Boulevard. At approximately 12:10 p.m. on June 29, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspect entered a business, brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.” [ACPD]

Friday’s Road Work Near Ballston — “According to Arlington Department of Environmental Services, around 2:12 p.m., a sink hole was reported at Washington Boulevard and North Glebe Road. It was caused by a valve leak in that area and resulted in traffic being limited to the intersection. Crews reported to the scene to to repair the leak and restore the road surface. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes at the time.” [WUSA 9]

Beyer Revives SCOTUS Bill — “Today, Representatives Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Don Beyer (VA-08) reintroduced The Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act following the Supreme Court’s decision to block the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan.” [Press Release]

Light Publishing Schedule Today — As today is a quasi-holiday with July 4 tomorrow, ARLnow will be operating on a light publishing schedule. We will not be publishing tomorrow, except in the event of breaking news, but will be back fully on Wednesday.

It’s Monday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]