Morning Notes

Local Pickleball Saga in NYT — “Arlington’s pickleball drama made the front page of the New York Times.” [Twitter, New York Times]
Arrest for Assaulting Police — “1200 block of S. Courthouse Road. At approximately 7:14 p.m. on June 30, police were dispatched to the report of trouble unknown. Upon arrival, the reporting party advised a possibly intoxicated individual was located in the stairway of a residential building. As the arriving officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody, he allegedly became combative, resisted arrest and struck the officer. With the assistance of additional police units, the suspect was taken into custody, during which he struck and headbutted a second officer.” [ACPD]
Fire in Crystal City — Construction debris reportedly caught fire on an upper floor of an under-construction building on the 1900 block of Crystal Drive over the weekend. [Twitter]
Crash on I-395 — From Dave Statter: “Vehicle stops on I-395S 8A ramp across from the Pentagon, backs up, crosses over to the Pentagon ramp, causes another driver to run off the road knocking down a sign, and then drives away. It was 7:10 pm. Hope someone got the tag.” [Twitter]
Local Bank to Close — “Alexandria’s Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. is planning to close its full-service branch in Crystal City and is looking to replace it with a smaller location somewhere between Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters in Pentagon City and Virginia Tech’s forthcoming Innovation Campus at Potomac Yard. The $3.7 billion-asset bank recently put its 1,217-square-foot space at 500 23rd St.” [Washington Business Journal]
YHS Tennis Star Places in State Tourney — “Rayan Elkhalifi… moved to Arlington for the 2022-23 school year from Morocco, where he did not play high-school tennis as a freshman, sophomore or junior. For Yorktown, Elkhalifi won Liberty District and 6D North Region tournament singles championships, then finished second in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tourney.” [Gazette Leader]
Pornhub Now Blocking Va. Users — “Pornhub is pulling out … of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The wildly popular smut purveyor shut down access to amorous Dominion state residents to protest a new law requiring age verification.” [New York Post, Virginia Mercury]
Code Orange Alert Today — “The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Wednesday for Northern Virginia. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.” [Weather.gov]
It’s Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A vehicle with three people inside crashed into a tree along S. Walter Reed Drive early this morning, killing the 23-year-old driver and a 21-year-old passenger.
Arlington and the D.C. area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday afternoon and evening. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. From the National Weather Service: “A Severe…
Arlington County fire marshals are investigating a vehicle fire in the Shirlington area that might have been deliberately set. The incident happened this past Friday morning on the 4500…
Ask Eli discusses which condo buildings in Arlington have the best views for watching the DC Fourth of July fireworks!
