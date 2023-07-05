Small Business Focus: Emmanuela Cosmetics

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

By Alex Held

Emmanuela Cosmetics, an Arlington-based skincare brand, is on a mission to empower women to embrace their natural beauty with confidence.

Founded in July 2020 by Yvonne Tazem, this luxury, inclusive skincare brand has been making waves in the industry by providing effective skincare solutions and celebrating beauty in all its forms.

At Emmanuela Cosmetics, the focus goes beyond achieving a flawless complexion. “We understand that skin issues, such as hyperpigmentation, can significantly impact self-esteem,” says Tazem. With this understanding, they have created a range of high-quality, gentle, and effective products that help women feel beautiful and radiant in their own skin.

One of the proudest moments for Emmanuela Cosmetics came in December 2021 when its Glow serum was featured as the #1 product in Vogue Magazine. “Being recognized in Vogue not only showcased the brand’s commitment to excellence but also opened doors to new opportunities,” says Tazem.

As part of those companies, Tazam was looking to expand, and to do so, she partnered with BizLaunch. “BizLaunch played a crucial role in refining Emmanuela Cosmetics’ rebranding efforts. This partnership helped the brand solidify its identity and reach a wider audience,” says Tazem.

Choosing Arlington as the location for her business was a strategic decision for Emmanuela Cosmetics. The vibrant and supportive community, along with the ample resources available for business owners, made it an ideal place to establish their brand. “I particularly appreciate the tight-knit small business community and the unwavering support from local residents,” says Tazem.

However, like any other business, Emmanuela Cosmetics faces challenges. The high cost of commercial rent in Arlington can be a hurdle, but Tazem’s dedication and commitment has allowed her company to overcome such obstacles.

What sets Emmanuela Cosmetics apart from other skincare brands is its commitment to using only the finest ingredients. All products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and made with non-toxic ingredients. “We take pride in creating a community of women who support and uplift each other, celebrating beauty in all its forms,” says Tazem.

“When not revolutionizing the skincare industry, I enjoy exploring Arlington’s diverse culinary scene. It’s my way to relax and draw inspiration from the vibrant local culture,” says Tazem.

Emmanuela Cosmetics continues to thrive as a small business in Arlington, empowering women to embrace their natural beauty. With effective skincare solutions and a commitment to inclusivity, it is leaving a lasting impact on the industry and helping women feel confident in their own skin.

For more information about Emmanuela Cosmetics visit www.emmanuelacosmetics.com or follow them on Instagram.