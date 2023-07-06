Morning Notes

Doctor Pleads to Workplace Assault — From attorney and former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax: “Today in #Arlington General District Court, [a local doctor who owns several local urgent care clinics] pled ‘No Contest’ regarding a terrifying at-work assault & battery.” [Twitter, Fox 5]

Historic Designation for Haunted House? — “A home that someday could become a local historic district comes with an added attraction – visitors from the spirit world. The property was the home for decades to a self-described clairvoyant who would host seances there. And even today, ghosts are reported to remain in residence.” [Gazette Leader]

Big Boost in July 4 Metro Ridership — “Metrorail celebrated the Independence Day holiday with preliminary ridership topping 410,000, a level not seen since 2015. With fare-free service after 5 p.m. and a boost in service to accommodate the influx of customers, rail ridership was up 61 percent over last year.” [WMATA]

APS, Planetarium Group Renew Agreement — “Arlington school leaders will ink an updated agreement with the ‘friends’ group supporting the David M. Brown Planetarium… Under the agreement, Friends of the Planetarium will continue to be able to use the facility one weekend per month and on specified evenings and times when schools are closed to provide programming to the public.” [Gazette Leader]

Biking Best Bet for Costco Trips? — From the Costco Connection magazine: “For Gillian Burgess, her cargo bike adds convenience to her shopping trips. ‘I live in Arlington, Virginia, and find that biking is the best way to get to the Pentagon City Costco,’ she says.” [Twitter]

Money Diary of Local Financial Analyst — “I leave my apartment at 7:25 to make it to my date on time. We’re meeting at a dive bar around the corner from me. I immediately know I’m not interested in him but I order a beer and chat with him for an hour.” [Refinery 29]

Nearby: Pickleball Proposal in Tysons — “Indoor pickleball courts could soon be coming to a Tysons industrial park off Leesburg Pike and the Dulles Toll Road. The Pickleball Club of Tysons has applied to Fairfax County for permits to build out space at 8520 A Tyco Road, about a half-mile from the Silver Line’s Spring Hill Metro station, for the new athletic facility.” [Washington Business Journal]

It’s Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. [Weather.gov]