Morning Notes

Synetic Leaving Crystal City Venue — “Synetic Theater announced Thursday that it’s been asked to leave its Crystal City home of nearly 15 years by April 30 of next year…. the theater is ‘working to secure reliable local spaces to continue our work,’ and Managing Director Ben Cunis said in an interview that the theater is ‘in talks with Arlington County about what spaces we can use in the short and the mid-term.'” [Washington Business Journal, Synetic Theater]
Fundraiser for Crash Victims — “A friend of two people killed in a car crash in Arlington on July 4 is holding an online fundraising campaign to help their families with funeral costs. Furkan Avkan, 23, who was driving the car, and 21-year-old Habiba Harbaoui, a passenger in the car, both died in the crash.” [Patch, GoFundMe]
Superintendent’s Contract Renewed — “At today’s meeting, the Arlington School Board appointed Dr. Francisco Durán as superintendent for his second term, effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Durán has served as superintendent since June 1, 2020, and the new four-year contract extends through June 30, 2027.” [Arlington Public Schools]
New School Board Chair — From Cristina Diaz-Torres: “Earlier today, I was elected by my colleagues to serve as the Chair of the @APSVaSchoolBd. It is an honor to have earned their support and I am excited to take on the challenge of looking forward and charting a path for our schools and community!” [Twitter]
APS Pressing Pause on New Stuff — “If it plays out as announced, the 2023-24 school year at Arlington Public Schools could be a period where teachers, students, families and staff get a reprieve from what has been something of a never-ending series of new educational initiatives thrust at them. Superintendent Francisco Durán on June 22 told School Board members that, with one exception, there will be no major educational initiatives pushed forward for the coming school year.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington’s New Poet Laureate — “Courtney LeBlanc has been selected as the third Poet Laureate of Arlington County. During her two-year appointment, the award-winning poet will serve as an advocate for poetry and the literary arts and will work to raise Arlingtonians’ consciousness and appreciation of poetry in its written and spoken forms… She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of Riot in Your Throat, an independent poetry press, and is a fellow at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts.” [Arlington County]
Robbery on Columbia Pike — “The male suspect entered the business and allegedly began concealing items when he was approached by an employee. The suspect made threatening statements towards the employee and fled the scene on foot with the stolen items. The suspect was located in the area and ran from officers before he was taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the suspect was previously banned from the store and had stolen items on previous dates.” [ACPD]
ARLnow on Threads — For the Twitter adverse, ARLnow is on the new, rapidly-growing social network Threads. [Threads]
It’s Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 📈 Top stories The following are articles published earlier today…
(Updated at 4 p.m.) Recently, a family of five with three boys bought a two-bedroom home with a den in Arlington, thanks in part to a little-known county program that…
Learn the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaint process is and the reasons for one in Legal Insider.
A portion of N. George Mason Drive was closed this afternoon in the Buckingham neighborhood, near Ballston, after a crash.
Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?
Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.
Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.
Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our