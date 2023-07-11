This Amazon Prime Day, save on merch that shows your Arlington pride

(Updated at 9:45 a.m.) Amazon’s Prime Day begins today (Tuesday), meaning once-a-year deals on thousands of products for Prime members.

It can also be an excuse to throw in some merch that signals your Arlington pride, too.

With the debut of the first phase of the tech company’s HQ2 in Pentagon City, residents can rely on their new neighbor to deliver ARLnow apparel and Arlington-themed books, posters and more directly to their doors.

ARLnow sells t-shirts, tank tops, long-sleeve shirts, tote bags and other apparel we designed for you to wear your gondola fandom on your sleeves. (The best seller, of course, is the iconic Gondola Now shirt.)

Customers can go back to Amazon’s roots and buy books highlighting the history of Arlington and notable landmarks in the county are available.

There are also a number of books written by Arlington-based authors on the platform: an award-winning novel, a children’s book that explains the significance behind renaming Langston Blvd, mysteries based on county locations and one local man’s memoir waiting tables in D.C.

Those in need of décor for their home, or a housewarming gift for a friend, can buy everything from pillows to mugs, pictures and posters can be found by searching “Arlington VA.”

Deals on items for Prime Day will be offered next week, however, many of the major deals are already available.

Up to 60% off Amazon devices, including TVs, smart doorbells, smart home devices and security devices.

Up to 41% off of kitchen essentials from participating brands.

Up to 50% off select children’s books.

Up to 31% off COSORI air fryers and toaster ovens.

Amazon is also offering a Try Before You Buy program where Prime members can try as many as six clothing items for seven days before officially purchasing them. UGG, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Levi’s are just some of the brands available through the program. Any items not wanted during the seven day trial period can be returned for free.

Beyond Prime Day, county residents can visit Amazon’s recently-opened HQ2, which offers shops, restaurants, other businesses and a nearby park with free events for the public to enjoy. Phase two of Amazon’s HQ2 was approved by the Arlington County Board in 2022 and is set to feature the distinctive helix tower — but it has since been delayed. There is some indication, however, that work on it could start next year.

Prime Day continues tomorrow, as well.