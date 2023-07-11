This Amazon Prime Day, save on merch that shows your Arlington pride

(Updated at 9:45 a.m.) Amazon’s Prime Day begins today (Tuesday), meaning once-a-year deals on thousands of products for Prime members.
It can also be an excuse to throw in some merch that signals your Arlington pride, too.
With the debut of the first phase of the tech company’s HQ2 in Pentagon City, residents can rely on their new neighbor to deliver ARLnow apparel and Arlington-themed books, posters and more directly to their doors.
ARLnow sells t-shirts, tank tops, long-sleeve shirts, tote bags and other apparel we designed for you to wear your gondola fandom on your sleeves. (The best seller, of course, is the iconic Gondola Now shirt.)
Customers can go back to Amazon’s roots and buy books highlighting the history of Arlington and notable landmarks in the county are available.
There are also a number of books written by Arlington-based authors on the platform: an award-winning novel, a children’s book that explains the significance behind renaming Langston Blvd, mysteries based on county locations and one local man’s memoir waiting tables in D.C.
Those in need of décor for their home, or a housewarming gift for a friend, can buy everything from pillows to mugs, pictures and posters can be found by searching “Arlington VA.”
Deals on items for Prime Day will be offered next week, however, many of the major deals are already available.
- Up to 60% off Amazon devices, including TVs, smart doorbells, smart home devices and security devices.
- Up to 41% off of kitchen essentials from participating brands.
- Up to 50% off select children’s books.
- Up to 31% off COSORI air fryers and toaster ovens.
Amazon is also offering a Try Before You Buy program where Prime members can try as many as six clothing items for seven days before officially purchasing them. UGG, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Levi’s are just some of the brands available through the program. Any items not wanted during the seven day trial period can be returned for free.
Beyond Prime Day, county residents can visit Amazon’s recently-opened HQ2, which offers shops, restaurants, other businesses and a nearby park with free events for the public to enjoy. Phase two of Amazon’s HQ2 was approved by the Arlington County Board in 2022 and is set to feature the distinctive helix tower — but it has since been delayed. There is some indication, however, that work on it could start next year.
Prime Day continues tomorrow, as well.
Recent Stories
No Arlington-specific restaurant walked away from Sunday’s RAMMY Awards with new hardware for the display case, but it was not a total shutout for the county’s food scene. As in…
Metro Mull Major Expansion — “Metro is inching forward with multibillion dollar expansion proposals that include a new tunnel between D.C. and Virginia, as well as stations in Georgetown and…
Arlington Travel Baseball (ATB) is a 501(c)3 non-profit youth baseball organization that provides an opportunity for players ages 9-14U to acquire superior skills through higher levels of competition. ATB is…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Located inside Salon Lofts – Waycroft Ballston. 4500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Virginia 22203, Loft #6.
I am a licensed Master Barber and Cosmetologist with 16 years experience. I enjoyed 10 of those years as the Barber Manager at Wise Owl Club in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, DC. I am happy to be back in Virginia doing what I love. I provide quality haircuts, beard trims, and straight razor shaves on all hair textures. I am known for my attention to detail.
The best haircut is the one that makes you feel and look good…..
mPowered is an approved Virginia Learning Grant Vendor! Sign up now for tutoring sessions with one of our certified teachers!
Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments.
Our certified general and special education teachers design and deliver multisensory, interactive instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our